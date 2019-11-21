Africa’s Top Golf Resorts

Africa boasts some of the world’s most prestigious golf resorts – here is a look at ten of the best in the continent.

1. LEGEND GOLF & SAFARI RESORT – SOUTH AFRICA

Mokopane, Limpopo Province– Two courses, 19 holes and 10 holes

The Legend Golf & Safari Resort is truly spectacular. The 18-hole championship ‘Signature Course’ was designed by 18 of the world’s top golfers including Padraig Harrington, Jim Furyk , Sergio Garcia and natives Trevor Immelman and Retief Goosen.

The resort is situated within the Entabeni Safari Conservancy in the malaria-free Waterberg Region of SA, where the ‘Big Five’ (the lion, African elephant, Cape Buffalo, leopard and rhinoceros) roam free.

The most thrilling aspect of the course is the world-famous ‘Extreme 19th’ hole – the longest Par 3 in the world. Accessible only by helicopter, the tee is set 400m up on the majestic Hanglip Mountain and played to a green the shape of Africa below.

The resort also has a ‘Tribute Course’, a short 10 hole course based on famous holes around the world, including the legendary ‘Golden Bell’ at Augusta.

2. GARY PLAYER COUNTRY CLUB – SOUTH AFRICA

Sun City– 18 holes

South Africa’s most successful golfer designed this much-heralded course in the Sun City Resort, home to the prestigious Nedbank Golf Challenge. More for the serious golfer, water comes into play for five of the holes, while the resort itself claims to be ‘many holidays in one place’.

3. PEZULA RESORT HOTEL & SPA – SOUTH AFRICA

Knysna – 18 holes

The Pezula, situated on the world famous Garden Route on the Western Cape, claims to be ‘Africa’s first truly luxury resort’ – and backs that up with stunning views of the Indian Ocean, the Knysna Lagoon and the Outeniqua Mountains. The course at the five-star resort covers 254 hectares on the Knysna cliff-tops.

4. WINDSOR GOLF HOTEL & COUNTRY CLUB – KENYA

Nairobi– 18 holes

With five-star accommodation overlooking the golf course, visitors cannot go far wrong. The course boasts lush, springy fairways and fast, true greens, threading its way through coffee farms and indigenous forests with high and low terrain, including attractive water hazards in the form of lakes and dams.

5. TABA HEIGHTS GOLF RESORT – EGYPT

Sinai Peninsular – 18 holes

The resort offers a choice of four and five-star hotels along with a unique sun-drenched course giving golfers views of the Arabian, Jordanian and Israeli coastlines. Located between the Red Sea and an impressive mountain range, expect approach shots over lakes and flood canals surrounded by desert green complexes after teeing off under desert mountains.

6. PALMERAIE GOLF PALACE – MOROCCO

Marrakesh – 18 holes

With the snow-capped crests of the Atlas Mountains as a backdrop, the Palmeraie course provides a striking contrast, with desert on one side and seven lakes and thousands of palm trees on the other. In addition, the recently built ‘Pavillon du golf’ offers exceptional views of the course and landscape.

7. FAIRMONT ZIMBALI LODGE – SOUTH AFRICA

Zimbali – 18 holes

Zimbali itself is home to 85 species of birds, hosts of butterflies and a wide variety of indigenous plant life while the lodge overlooks the breathtaking Indian Ocean. The Country Club golf course was designed by former British & South African Open Golf Champion Tom Weiskopf and includes constant changes in elevation and beautiful steams and ponds.

8. ARABELLA WESTERN CAPE HOTEL & SPA – SOUTH AFRICA

Cape Town– 18 holes

Surrounded by the magnificent mountains and Bot River Lagoon, and edged by wild fynbos, the picturesque Arabella Golf Course has been adorned by professionals and celebrities alike, including Samuel L. Jackson and Jack Nicklaus. A journey around the course provides stunning view of the landscape and estuaries.

9. FANCOURT HOTEL & COUNTRY CLUB ESTATE – SOUTH AFRICA

George – Three courses, 18 holes each

Fancourt hosts three highly-rated championship golf courses – Montagu, Outeniqua and The Links, all designed by Gary Player. The latter was added in 2000 to mirror the world’s oldest style of golf course originating in Scotland. Five-star luxurious lodges line the fairways of the Montagu course and are built in Colonial style with white walls and green roofs.

10. BOTSEBOTSE BUSH RETREAT – SOUTH AFRICA

Bela Bela, Limpopo Province – Two courses, 18 holes each

Much more than just a five-star golf resort, Botsebotse not only offers two highly-rated 18 hole courses, but also a variety of safaris, including a tour of the world-renowned De Wildt Shingwedzi Cheetah and Wild Dog Breeding Ranch. Spacious luxurious en suite rooms are separate from the main lodge and lead off a covered walkway.