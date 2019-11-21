Google would start limiting audience targeting for election ads to age, gender and general location at a postal code level.
Alphabet’s Google will stop giving advertisers the ability to target election ads using data such as public voter records and general political affiliations, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.
Google said it would start limiting audience targeting for election ads to age, gender and general location at a postal code level. Previously, verified political advertisers could also target ads using political affiliations such as left-leaning, right-leaning, or independent.
Social media platforms have come under fire in recent weeks over their handling of political advertising. Facebook Inc has been criticized by lawmakers and regulators over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians on its platform.
Google said political advertisers can still do contextual targeting, such as serving ads to people reading a certain story or watching a particular video.
The company will begin enforcing the new approach in the United Kingdom within a week, ahead of the country’s general election on Dec. 12. It said it would begin enforcing it in the European Union by the end of the year and in the rest of the world starting on Jan. 6, 2020.
Google updates about the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)
Dear Partner,
The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is a new data privacy law that applies to certain businesses which collect personal information from California residents. The new law goes into effect on January 1, 2020.
Google already offers data protection terms pursuant to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe. We are now also offering service provider terms under the CCPA, which will supplement those existing data protection terms (revised to reflect the CCPA), effective January 1, 2020. No additional action is required to accept the service provider terms if you’ve already agreed to the online data protection terms.
These service provider terms will be made available alongside new tools for partners to enable restricted data processing. Restricted data processing is intended to help advertisers and partners prepare for CCPA. Please note that restricted data processing operates differently across our products. Some products provided by Google will automatically operate using restricted data processing while action is required to enable restricted data processing for other products.
Subject to the service provider terms, we will act as your CCPA service provider with respect to data processed while restricted data processing is enabled. You can refer to this article for more information on restricted data processing and to determine whether restricted data processing meets your CCPA compliance needs.
Please see privacy.google.com/businesses for more information about Google’s data privacy policies.
Thanks,
The Google Team
