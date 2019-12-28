South Africa Make Alien Hunters

Loading...

CAPE TOWN – Alien is a figure whose existence is still a mystery until now. Not a few people are afraid if these aliens really exist and set foot on Earth.

South Africa is building a giant intergovernmental radio telescope network to capture signals from space.

In the midst of this mystery, South Africa built an intergovernmental radio telescope radio network to capture signals from space. The network could have received signals sent by extraterrestrial aliens that have been called aliens.

Reporters from Southernafrican.news, Wednesday (12/18/2019), the network was named Square Kilometer Array (SKA). The network was built in Karoo, South Africa. The initial construction of the giant radio telescope was in the form of a 15 meter wide parabolic antenna. In total there will be 3,000 points built throughout the African Continent.

In South Africa the SKA consists of 66 reflective triangle panels. The big project is predicted to complete 113 premiere satellite dishes in 2027.

If completed, this telescope will be used to scan the sky in search of radio signals, including signs of alien life in space billions of light years away.

To Southernafrican.news reporters, the idea of ​​this radio telescope was to simulate thousands of smaller antenna networks. This network will eventually reach eight African countries and will also be joined by one million smaller antennas which are planned to be in Australia.

The idea of ​​hunting signals to discover extraterrestrial life began in the early 1990s. In 2011, 13 countries decided to fund the search for alien signals through the SKA project and agreed to share data with each other.

The possibility that there is another life beyond Earth is indeed undeniable. The search continues to be carried out and excavated, including trying to detect signals originating from life out there.

Previously, in September 2019, the Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, China’s largest telescope, detected more than 100 radio signals originating from a distance of about three billion light years.

The mysterious pulse comes from a high-energy source somewhere in the universe. Researchers at the facility monitored it, hoping to get further analysis of what might have happened.

Unfortunately the results of the study said the signal is not a form of communication from aliens, but was created due to a kind of natural phenomenon in space.

Alien wreck found in South Africa

In 2007 a teenager was shocked when he found a pile of carcasses that he had never known before. Initial speculation was circulating, the carcass was an alien figure. Is it true?

A strange dead carcass was found in Nature Valley, South Africa, by a 17-year-old teenager. Shortly after the teenager found the carcass, he photographed it several times and then reported it to the authorities.

There was a furor because such news quickly circulated. “Alien carcasses found in Nature Valley.”

However, after the carcass was brought to the research center, finally answered the peculiarities of the dead creature.

“The carcass was killed because it was killed by being bitten by its skull when it was just born. The carcass was the carcass of a female baboon, not an alien,” explained Dr. Magdalena Braum of The Crags Vet Clinic, as quoted by Peherald (11/07).

Dr. Magdalena also suggested not to rush to conclude that when finding a creature that has not been known beforehand immediately called aliens, because many creatures or animals on this earth are still not identified.