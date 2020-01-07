3 Malaysian students injured in South Africa robbery

Loading...

Loading...

Studying abroad is one of the sweetest dreams for most Malaysians. As they say, it’s not just about education, but also about experience and eye-opening towards what you’ll get there. However, for these three Malaysian students, they have been through undesirable experiences by anyone.

Three Malaysian students studying at the University of Newcastle in South Africa were injured in a robbery that took place on Friday (January 3). One of the victims was shot in the leg while the other two were stabbed. The Star released a statement saying that, “the three are rushed to a local hospital to be treated and reported in stable conditions.”

The conditions of the victims are currently being monitored by the Malaysian High Commission in Pretoria and the appropriate consular assistance will be provided. The parents of the three students hope the students will be fully recovered. While the Malaysian High Commission is reminding for other students out there, please be safe and alert to your environment.

Loading...

Related