Home » News » 3 Malaysian students injured in South Africa robbery

3 Malaysian students injured in South Africa robbery

Tuesday, January 7th 2020. | News
Loading...
Loading...

Studying abroad is one of the sweetest dreams for most Malaysians. As they say, it’s not just about education, but also about experience and eye-opening towards what you’ll get there. However, for these three Malaysian students, they have been through undesirable experiences by anyone.

Three Malaysian students studying at the University of Newcastle in South Africa were injured in a robbery that took place on Friday (January 3). One of the victims was shot in the leg while the other two were stabbed. The Star released a statement saying that, “the three are rushed to a local hospital to be treated and reported in stable conditions.”

The conditions of the victims are currently being monitored by the Malaysian High Commission in Pretoria and the appropriate consular assistance will be provided. The parents of the three students hope the students will be fully recovered. While the Malaysian High Commission is reminding for other students out there, please be safe and alert to your environment.

Loading...
Loading...
tags: , , , , , , ,

Related For 3 Malaysian students injured in South Africa robbery

Two of the Men Wanted for the Fires Which Recently Effectively Crippled Cape Town’s Rail Network

Two of the Men Wanted for the Fires Which Recently Effectively Crippled Cape Town’s Rail Network

Loading... Dо уоu know thеѕе men? Metrorail hаѕ released footage captured оn CCTV оf twо оf thе men wanted

Dangerous!! African Swine Flu Journey on the Four Continents

Dangerous!! African Swine Flu Journey on the Four Continents

Loading... African swine fever (ASF) is an acute dengue fever caused by the ASF virus, which belongs to the

Use Share of Mineral Wealth to Develop Africa

Use Share of Mineral Wealth to Develop Africa

Loading... The new wind of change blowing across Africa which is awakening governments on the continent to the fact

South Africa: Eskom Implement Stage 2 Load Shedding for Thursday 5 December

South Africa: Eskom Implement Stage 2 Load Shedding for Thursday 5 December

Loading... Load shedding hаѕ mаdе a mоѕt unwelcome return tо South Africa – here’s whаt уоu need tо know