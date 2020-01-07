Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man bought 10,000 cars from Indonesia

Aliko Dangote, who is the wealthier people in the African continent, is interested in buying 10,000 units of rural cars from Indonesia, namely the rural multipurpose mechanical Equipment (AMMDes) for resale to Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote is a man with a wealth of 74.5 billion US dollars in 2019.

The 62-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur who is the most prominent industrialist in Africa ended the decade with net worth nearly 15 billion US dollars, making it the 96 richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

While the list of world’s richest people 2019 Forbes, Dangote is in the 136 position, with a total wealth of US $8.9 billion (Rp 124.6 trillion). With such a wealth, these three men became the richest men in the African continent.

Forbes also included her on the list of the most influential people in the world 2018, in the 66 position. Dangote is the founder of Dangote Cement which is the largest cement plant in Africa.

Dangote Cement which has factories in 10 countries in the black continent producing cement amounting to 45.6 million metric tons per year.

Dangote also has a business of flour and sugar under the Dangote Group. In addition the Dangote Group became one of the largest oil entrepreneurs in Africa by having the largest distillation in Nigeria.

With this type of business, it is no wonder that he is interested to drink AMMDes which is suitable with the type of business engaged in the industry and commodities.

Director of maritime industry, transportation equipment, and equipment defence of Putu Juli Ardika, said Dangote Group itself is interested in AMMDes that can run in the field and have various functions that match the African market,” he said in the Ministry of Industry, Monday (6/1/2020).

“His team Dangote end of January will check three units of samples to be brought there,” he said.

Putu said his plan to export 10,000 units AMMDes to Nigeria will be done gradually for 5 years.

