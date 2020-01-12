Home » News » Story of 9-year-old Boy Married a 62-year-old Woman in Front of Her Ex-husband

Story of 9-year-old Boy Married a 62-year-old Woman in Front of Her Ex-husband

Sunday, January 12th 2020. | News
Loading...

The story of a 9-year-old boy married a 62-year-old woman who is also the mother of five children.

The marriage of a minor had shocked South Africa some time ago.

How not, a 9-year-old boy chose to marry a 62-year-old woman in front of her own ex-husband.

Yes, at such a young age, this boy exchanges wedding rings with his biological mother in front of his father and hundreds of invited guests.

Loading...

Reasoning too much love, this boy is married to his mother who is 62 years old and will be the father of 5 other siblings.

Marriage of minors is always a scourge in every part of the world.

Especially if this marriage is carried out by the child’s parents.

Even worse if the child is married to his own parents, which incidentally gave birth to and raised the child.

As it was a scene some time ago when the marriage happened between a 9-year-old boy and his own biological mother.

At a young age, this boy exchanged wedding rings with his biological mother in front of his father and hundreds of invited guests.

Although this may sound unreasonable, this also happened in Ximhungwe, Mpumalanga, South Africa, a few years ago.

Seen a young boy married to a woman who already has 5 children.

The incident certainly shocked the local community.

Saneie Masilela, a 9-year-old boy has married Helen, mother of five 62-year-old children.

Saneie became the youngest groom in South Africa for marrying Helen.

There was an informal wedding ceremony they held last year.

Even crazier, the marriage was witnessed by Helen’s ex-husband, Alfred Shabangu.

Alfred did not mind the ex-wife marrying a boy who would automatically become the adopted father of his children later.

The informal wedding ceremony was finally repeated because the strange couple wanted to do it in front of many people.

Loading...
Loading...
tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related For Story of 9-year-old Boy Married a 62-year-old Woman in Front of Her Ex-husband

African passport for leaders this July

African passport for leaders this July

Windhoek – The African Union (AU) passport that is planned to enable unrestricted movement of Africans within the continent

Hurricane Dorian Leaves Path of Destruction in Its Wake

Hurricane Dorian Leaves Path of Destruction in Its Wake

Weather often tops the news in eastern North Carolina and 2019 was no exception; stories about Hurricane Dorian’s arrival

Namibia’s NGOs struggling to survive …….blames their misfortunes on the upper middle income country status

Namibia’s NGOs struggling to survive …….blames their misfortunes on the upper middle income country status

Written by Lahja Nashuuta Windhoek- Ever since the World Bank elevated Namibia to the upper middle income country status,

Cyclist Nicholas Dlamini Experienced a Broken Arm Due to a Twisted Officer of the Table Mountain National Park, South Africa

Cyclist Nicholas Dlamini Experienced a Broken Arm Due to a Twisted Officer of the Table Mountain National Park, South Africa

The ridiculous and heartbreaking incident experienced by cyclist Nicholas Dlamini received serious attention from his colleagues. The athlete under