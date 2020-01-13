Fanwell Khumalo: Rapist, Sexual Predator and Kidnapper Most Sadistic Child in South Africa

The first week in 2020, the name of Indonesian citizen Reynhard Sinaga became a byword of the world. The resident of Depok was proven to have committed hundreds of sexual assaults and raped dozens of men in Manchester, England. As a result, the penalty of life imprisonment must be endured.

In his trial, the judge who tried, Suzanne Goddard called Reynhard as an evil monster. So far, this 36-year-old man is known to have raped 195 young men.

Cases of rape with victims up to hundreds of people apparently did not only occur in the Reynhard case. Perpetrators usually use various modes to hook their victims. Both men and women. Perpetrators indiscriminately to choose victims, young and old even children.

In 2004, Fanwell Khumalo raped, kidnapped and sexually abused minors. The Johannesburg High Court sentenced Fanwell to more than 270 years in prison for counting 103 cases of rape, kidnapping and indecent acts.

Judge Max Labe said, Fanwell raped school children for three years. The mode, pretending to be a cop. But Khumalo still refused despite 23 positive DNA samples taken from victims and their clothes.

“You have caused untold suffering to more than 40 children and their families,” Labe said.

This man came from South Africa and was charged with 103 cases of rape and kidnapping. The mode that Khumalo did was to pretend to be a police officer or just ask him to ask the victim for directions.

Reporting from various sources, when the victim was provoked, Khumalo would herd and take him to a quiet and remote place to carry out his cruel actions.

Khumalo is a child rapist who violated school children aged 7 and 13 between 1999 and 2001. This is the biggest rape case in South Africa.

Fanwell, a former chef who used to serve Hollywood artists in Gold Reef City was arrested on March 7, 2001.

In Africa, the rate of sexual violence is still quite high. A man from South Africa, Fanwell Khumalo is known as a monster and sex predator who was arrested for kidnapping and rape.

Khumalo launched a depraved act by disguising himself as a policeman and tricking his victims. He was arrested and charged with 103 cases on March 7, 2007.

Victim ‘saved’ semen

She was raped in a street where there was a police station, a young school pupil testified on Wednesday in the Johannesburg High Court trial of Gauteng chef Fanwell Khumalo.

Khumalo is allegedly South Africa’s worst-ever serial paedophile rapist.

He claims mistaken identity and when the trial started three weeks ago denied 132 charges, including 42 of rape.

The young girl said her attacker stopped her near a shop and dragged her off to a recreation complex where there was a basketball field and a soccer field as well as a spectator stand.

She testified that the attacker fetched a blanket from the spectator stand and then took her down some steps to a place where he raped her.

The girl broke down in the witness box as she told of the pain she endured. She was in such pain that she tried to force her legs together, she said, but the attacker was too strong for her. He also kept on swearing at her.

Later he escorted her back to where he had found her. He had previously threatened to shoot her if she did not do as she was told, and when he left her he said if she told anyone he would come back and “get” her mother because he knew where she and her family lived.

When she got home she told her mother, a professional person, about the incident. Her mother took her to a clinic.

The child told the court she had heard at school that in order to catch a rapist one should have some of his semen. Hence when her attacker told her to wipe herself she had only pretended to do so.

Advocate Marile van Heerden, prosecuting, will lead further evidence when the trial continues on Thursday before Judge Max Labe.

