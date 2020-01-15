Aliko Dangote Wants to Buy Arsenal Club in 2021

Arsenal will be the subject of offers from Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote next year after he revealed his plans had changed from buying the Gunners this year.

The 62-year-old Dangote is the 96th richest man in the world according to Forbes, who made him number one on the African continent on the list, and wants to buy a Premier League club.

Dangote revealed his plan, “This (Arsenal) is the team I want to buy one day, but what I’m saying is we have a $ 20 billion project and that’s what I really want to focus on,” he said.

“I tried to finish the construction of the company and then after we finished, maybe some time in 2021 we can do it.

“I didn’t buy Arsenal at the moment, I bought Arsenal when I finished all these projects, because I tried to take the company to the next level.”

But before the Gunners supporters are excited about the new owner, who has a fortune of up to $14.1 billion, they must remember it’s not the first time he has claimed to buy the London club.

Even in July 2018 he claimed that he would buy the club in 2020 by saying, “We will pursue Arsenal starting in 2020, even if someone buys, we will still pursue him.”

According to the Mirror, this is the fifth time in a claim made by Dangote to buy a club in the future, with claims in 2010 being the first time.

Current owner Stan Kroenke has received a lot of criticism in recent years by claiming the club only cares about making money and not winning trophies.

David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, William Saliba, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli were signed in the summer, while Dani Ceballos was on loan from Real Madrid.

The recruits haven’t proved anything at the moment, although Pepe has begun to show better form in recent weeks but fans remain unhappy with the ownership.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost another point at the weekend when Crystal Palace came from behind to get a draw against the Gunners, for the second time this season.

The draw left the north London side in 10th place in the Premier League, 11 points outside the top four.

