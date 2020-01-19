6 Unique Wedding Traditions in Africa

The customs of each country are different and always interesting for us to study. For example, customs in Africa. Africa’s distinctive beliefs, history and culture influence their rituals or traditions in carrying out various activities, including marriage.

Now it’s time you know about the unique marriage traditions that only exist in Africa. Let’s read the article below!

1. The more Fat is Beautiful

This Muslim country, which is the 11th largest country in Africa, has a strange tradition for brides. The thing is, the local community believes that big, aka fat women, are symbols of beauty, well-being, and high social status. So before marriage, the bride is forced to eat greasy and fatty foods, and drink a large bowl of camel milk or goat’s milk.

2. Compliment each other

In Somalia, marriages are celebrated for 7 consecutive days! In the first 4 days, the wedding will be celebrated at the bride’s house, while the remaining 3 days at the groom’s house. During those 7 days, there was 1 day called “Baraambur” or mutual praise between the bride and groom and the whole family. To be more intimate, when we praise each other also served traditional Somali food.

3. Spit on the Bride’s Second Head

The Masai in Kenya have their own way of indicating whether or not they agree to a marriage. The parents will spit on the head of the child and their partners as a sign that they approve of their child’s marriage. Spitting on the head will also be done when congratulating the birth of the child of the newly married couple.

4. First Night Supervised

The Swahili have a somewhat ritual, Aladiners! You see, a newly married couple through matchmaking, will be overseen by “Somo” during the first night. Somo is acting as a teacher alias mentor, to ensure the happy couple do the first night well and correctly. Isn’t it embarrassing for someone to watch it?

5. Wrapped in Cow Fat

Another with Namibia. This southwest African nation will wrap the bride’s head with butter fat from cows. This was done as a sign that the bride has become part of the male family members.

6. Women Must Prove That Still a Virgin!

In South Africa, there are Zulu people who have a tradition of eccentric marriage. At the peak of the wedding, the bride will do the dance with her ultimate move to kick her feet as high as possible. The movement was carried out to show the family and the bridegroom that he was still a virgin.

