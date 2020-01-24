Planting Tobacco in the Vagina, How West African Women Increase Sexual Passion

If tobacco is usually used as raw material for cigarettes, some time ago women in West Africa reportedly put this plant in their vagina.

Many people think that this method can increase the sex drive of women and make couples “float up to the seventh heaven.”

Of course, like strange sex trends that have happened before, this kind of practice is considered dangerous for doctors. This method is capable of causing various health problems such as injuries to abnormal menstruation.

“It can even make normal menstrual flow become abnormal,” said gynecologist Pascal Foumane from the University of Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Gnima Ndiaye, reproductive health coordinator in Senegal revealed that there were many women who were treated after losing consciousness due to this practice. Most of them sought treatment for cervical or vaginal inflammation, as well as recurrent sexually transmitted infections.

Temporary Sensation

Some people believe that tobacco gives users a ticklish feeling because it pulls the vaginal muscles that are exposed to its chemical components.

However, obstetrician Abdolaye Diop from Dakar, Senegal, said the sensation was only temporary and was misleading information. Some of the products sold even add soda in them.

“Because the invaded vaginal mucosa eventually develops changes that can be a gateway to cancer,” Diop said.

“This area is very sensitive and exposing it to products made from tobacco and soda is really suicidal,” Diop said as quoted by The Sun.

In addition, midwife Aminata Seck said, the practice was also at risk of causing complications during childbirth when used by pregnant women.

Although there are no scientific studies linking the direct relationship between tobacco in the vagina and cancer or childbirth complications, Ndiaye said that there must be a connection.

