Lira, the first African woman to be made Barbie

Barbie launched a line of dolls inspired by inspiring women since 2015 for the ‘Sheros’ campaign. One of them is a businessman and singer named Lerato Molapo of South African nationality.

Lira, as her stage name, became the first African woman to be made a Barbie in the history of Mattel’s toy products. The doll was also made to celebrate Barbie’s 60th birthday.

“I am proud to announce that I have been awarded a one-of-a-kind Lira Barbie doll, as part of Barbie’s 60th Anniversary Shero campaign celebrating role models who inspire young girls to be all they can be. I am the very first “African to be bestowed with this honor and I’m simply thrilled to be honored in this way,” Lira wrote on Instagram.

Lira is next to other great women. They include plus-size models Ashley Graham, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, director Ava DuVernay, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and supermodel Adwoa Aboah.

Lira admitted that she was worried about how Mattel displayed his short hair. However, he was relieved that the results were in line with expectations. “She is very perfect,” said the singer whose album sales had reached the multiplatinum.

