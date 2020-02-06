Is It Possible to Beat an Online Casino?

Even before casinos were strictly land-based, and before the Internet existed, casino enthusiasts have wondered whether it’s possible to beat the casino. In the strictest sense, the answer is simply no. The old adage that the “house always wins” is true, because casinos are designed to make money. That doesn’t mean, however, that there aren’t some tricks you can utilize to increase your chances of winning when you play online casino games.

If you spend a little time learning how online casinos work, you’ll be well-equipped to choose the right games and play in a way that increases your chances. Let’s take a look at three simple things you can do to maximise your chances of winning.

Tips to Beat the Online Casino

Choose Slots with High RTP

The first thing to consider is RTP, or the Return to Player percentage. This refers to the percentage of cash that an online casino takes in which is returned to the player. The RTP percentage differs depending on the game you play. A game with a high RTP will be as close to 100% as possible. Games with lower RTP tend to be in the 80s.

Online casinos will either advertise the RTP in terms and conditions pages, or in the small print on a game page. However, if you’re struggling to find the information you need, you should be able to find the RTP of a popular game with a simple online search. Look for the games with the highest RTP and you’ll be in with the best shot of winning.

Find Casinos with the Best Promotions

All online casinos offer promotions and deals. When you first sign up as a member you’ll be given a no deposit welcome bonus that allows you to play games without putting down any of your own money. So, be sure to look for casinos that offer the best deals.

What’s more, you should consider the wagering requirements of every casino online for real money. Determining how good a promotional deal is to you is as much about the wagering requirements as it is about the number of free spins you get. The higher the wagering requirements, the more money you will eventually have to deposit in order to withdraw your winnings.

Find a good balance between wagering requirements and free spins or deposit matches, and you’re onto a winner!

Use Matched Betting on Online Casinos

Once you’ve found the casinos with the best promotions, you can use the matched betting technique to increase your chances of winning. This is a technique that involves some skill and some knowledge of the industry, but it generally means making free bets on different online casinos using the promotions available to you. If it’s free, why not play?

Be Smart When You Play Online!

So, there you have it! Some simple tips that you can use to increase your chances of winning bets and making money from online casino games. You technically can’t ever beat the casino, but taking on board these strategies, you can significantly improve your chances, have some fun, and potentially pocket a big jackpot!