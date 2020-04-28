7 clever tips to make your weekly groceries last longer

Often, we buy a few groceries from the store in the hopes that it will last at least a week only to find that it lasts no more than two to three days. With groceries becoming more expensive and more people starting to focus on sustainability, it is wise to start looking at ways you can implement to make your groceries last longer. This will allow you to save a bit of money every month, reduce your waste and spare you a few extra trips to the store.

How to make your groceries last longer

With just a few simple tips you can make your groceries go further. Have a look at the list below and see what works for you and your household:

Work out a daily menu

This may sound like too much effort, but it can really help you save food and money in the long run. Try to work out your lunch and dinner dishes and stick to it every day. This way, you will know exactly what to buy and how long it will last you.

Buy plastic bags for your snacks

Instead of opening a big bag of chips or a full packet of cookies, rather portion your snacks in smaller plastic bags. This way, you will never eat more than you want to, and you will make your snacks last longer.

Try existing and trusted recipes

If you enjoy cooking, it is wise to find trusted recipes online. By doing this, you decrease the risk of making a few flops and throwing away spoilt food.

See what you already have in your cupboards

Often, we have a few valuable products in our cupboards that we overlook. Have a look in your kitchen first before you go shopping. This way, you can buy products that can complement ingredients you already have and by doing this, you can save money.

Buy more of certain foods

It is a good idea to buy more of certain foods, such as pasta, rice, lentils, beans, etc. These are items that can last longer and will allow you to only stock up on extras, as you can use these products for countless dishes. This will help you to save money and reduce trips to the store.

Store your vegetables in a cool, dark and dry cupboard

Vegetables don’t often last as long as we want it to. To keep the freshness of your vegetables and to make sure it doesn’t go off after a week, store it in a cooler, dark and dry place. This will ensure that it doesn’t go off so quickly and you can buy a little bit more on each trip to the store. Just don’t forget your veggies in the dark cupboard; It is wise to add a note to the cupboard to remind you.

Make your freezer your best friend

Did you know that you can freeze almost anything from grapes to cheese? This makes it easier to store your fresh food items and keep it fresher for longer. If you are unsure about if you can freeze a certain item, simply Google it.

Tip: Never shop hungry! If you do this, you will buy things you crave right now and eat it once you get home. You may think that you are buying enough for the week, but in fact, you are only shopping for your cravings.

Looking for top-quality groceries at lower prices?

When you decide to follow these tips, it is wise to invest in a product that is of high quality. There are a couple of stores who make it their mission to offer quality products at lower prices to consumers. If you browse around on latestspecials.co.za you will find that stores such as Woolworths also often have incredible specials that you can take advantage of every week. If you are stuck at home, you can also make use of their online shopping and delivery system.

Buying weekly groceries is an expensive activity these days. Therefore, it so important to try and make it last longer. Follow a couple of tips on this list during this week and see how much you can save.