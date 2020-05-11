Here’s why Your PC Is Slow – And What you can Do About It

Do you find that you are really struggling with your slow PC? Then this guide will help you to find out what is wrong, as well as helping you to know what you need to do to speed things up.

Why is your PC Slow?

Your OS has to manage all of the resources that your computer has to offer. There are a huge number of things that may be reducing your PC’s performance but ultimately it comes down to your computer resources being used in a way that is not efficient. If you are not sure what is slowing down your PC then it could be running out of RAM, running out of disc space, having an old hard drive or even having too many special effects or features.

Restart your Computer

If your computer speed is not what it once was then the first thing that you need to do is restart your computer. Your operating system will allocate RAM for your PC. When this is used up, your PC will slow down and your operating system will begin to swap files. The swap file is a file on your disk drive that your OS uses for data that is being used by programs. If you want to stop this from happening, then you need to close down any programs that are running in the background and also make sure that you restart your computer as this will refresh it too.

Delete Programs

Clean your HDD

When your hard drive memory is full, this will slow down your computer because it won’t have enough space to work properly. Your OS needs space to swap out the file, stop fragmentation and even create temporary files. If you want to make sure that your PC isn’t slow because of a full hard drive, then you have to make sure that you have at least 500MB of disc space left. It is very possible that you can check to see how much space you have by opening up your File Explorer.

Defragment

If you want to try and make the most out of your hard drive then you need to defragment it where possible. If you don’t defragment your drive very often then this will cause you major problems in the future and you may even find that your PC ends up running slower as a result. If you want to defragment your PC then usually there is a setting that helps you to do this and it can make it way easier for you to speed everything up. Simply go under your settings and then locate the defragment section so that you can get everything done.