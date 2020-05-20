Usain Bolt and Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Welcomes Baby Girl

These days, all you see in the news is the number of COVID-19 cases, death, or countries fighting. Amidst all this, you sometimes get news like Usain Bolt welcomes baby girl. News like this makes you believe that love indeed conquers all. At a time when people are fearing for their lives, some people are starting new lives. Some children like Usain Bolt’s daughter are opening their eyes and seeing the world for the first time. It was Jamaica’s Prime Minister who broke the news to the world on May 18. So, let’s welcome Usain Bolt’s and his girlfriend’s daughter into the world.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett welcomes Baby girl

It was January when Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett declared that they’re expecting a baby. Usain Bolt posted on Instagram about this. He put up a photo of his girlfriend Kasi Bennett wearing a red dress, showing off a baby bump. The stunning shot bore a caption that a queen or a king was about to be born. This showed his excitement about his child who would enter the world soon. Kasi Bennett too, put up some photos on her Instagram handle. She said that the baby would is their golden child. She also said that this baby is the couple’s largest celebration and the grandest blessing they could’ve gotten.

The interesting part is that neither Usain nor Kasi have come out and publicly spoken about their child yet. They seem to be a private couple who don’t want their child to become a celebrity at birth. It was Andrew Holness who is the Prime Minister of Jamaica who broke this news to the world. He put up a tweet on May 18 congratulating Usain and Kasi on having a baby girl. This tweet informed the world of the good news. Usain is now a 33-year-old father. The Olympic sprinter had already informed the world earlier that he was going to be a dad.

With the Prime Minister of Jamaica himself tweeting and congratulating the couple, the news is official. Usain and Kasi haven’t yet reached out to the world to give out the good news. An official confirmation from them is expected soon. Everyone is excited to see the first glimpse of the baby girl. Let’s see how long the couple makes the world wait before making an official announcement. More than the announcement, the world waits with bated breath to see the first pictures of the baby girl!

Final Thoughts

Having a baby is a truly exquisite ordeal but it is also a private affair. That’s why Usain and Kasi are yet to make any official announcement about their baby. It is important that we respect their privacy and let them enjoy this moment to the fullest. Looking at the current condition of the world, they are no doubt worried. They need to think about the health and safety of the child as well. Whether or not their child becomes a celebrity at birth, we can’t wait to see the child’s first picture on the internet!