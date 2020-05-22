Dead To Me Season 3- Is the New Season Really Happening?

About Dead to Me Season 3

Dead to Me has returned for another exceptionally addictive series of twists, turns and dark comedy – and given the show’s profoundly bingeable nature, it’s possible many watchers will genius through the episodes in close to no time.

In view of that, the inquiry all the rage is when Judy and Jen will return for another run – here’s all that we think about a potential further series up until now.

Will there be a Dead to Me season 3?

As thing stand, we have no confirmation of another season, however in the event that the reaction to season two is anywhere near as enthusiastic as was the case for the primary run – and so far that is by all accounts the case – at that point we’re willing to wager that a third season could in all likelihood be on the cards.

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Liz Feldman talked about the chances of getting a third season: “I’m reasonably cheerful and I’m idealistic about it. I love recounting to the story of Jen and Judy. My fingers and everything are crossed.”

The second series finished on another shocking cliffhanger, so fans will trust that a third season is confirmed as soon as possible.

Feldman added: “I pitched them this ending and they seemed really enchanted by it. They never said, ‘You may wanna wrap it up.’ We kind of just balls-to-the-wall it and expectation that we’re gonna get that next season. Also, I would not like to wrap a bow on it and give them a reason maybe to end it there.”

Dead to Me season 3 release date

Obviously, given that a third season isn’t yet a guarantee, there is no official return date as yet – so we’ll have to depend on a touch of educated mystery instead.

There was almost exactly a year between the principal season appearing and the arrival of the second run, so under normal circumstances it is safe to assume that there would be a similar gap before a third installment.

Be that as it may, given the continuous coronavirus pandemic, everything is naturally taking somewhat longer than usual. With filming off limits for the greater part of the TV and film industry. So it’s probable that we may have to wait rather over a year this time out.

What will happen in Dead to Me season 3?

As was the case in the first series, Dead to Me season 2’s ending was something of a cliffhanger – with Judy and Jen ending up in a car crash after an impact with Ben, leaving watchers with no idea of whether it was deliberate or accidental.

Jen looks particularly badly harmed by the incident, left mumbling in the wreckage in the final scene.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked whether this indicates that she’ll be alright, creator Liz Feldman cryptically said: “I don’t realize that it means that.”

This could well shape the basis for a third series on the off chance that one is authorized by Netflix, while we can also hope to see a greater amount of Jen’s child Charlie, who finishes season two discovering far more about Jen and Judy’s lethal activities than he should…

Dead to Me season 3 cast

Given they are a lot of right at the heart of the series, it appears to be far-fetched the show could proceed without Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini . So we can practically bank on them leading the cast of a potential third run.

We’d anticipate that a great part of the supporting cast should return as well – especially James Marsden in his new role as Ben – while some new faces could also join.

Dead to Me season 3 trailer

Again, at this early stage, there’s no trailer for Dead to Me’s third season – in any case, we can make an educated estimate at when one may land.

The trailer for the primary season dropped on first April 2019, barely a month prior to the show’s third May launch. And we similarly got a first look teaser for season two (see underneath) on tenth April 2020. Which is around a month ahead of the show’s eighth May comeback.

In the event that filming can continue uninhibited, at that point look out for the principal footage from season three in early April 2021, ahead of a May 2021 release.