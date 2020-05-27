Tomorrowland 2020- Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Tomorrowland 2020 Cancelled

Recently the Organizers of Tomorrowland 2020 music festival in France declared that they have canceled the event this year. This is generally because of wellbeing concerns. The French government needs to contain the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness brought about by the coronavirus. Get the updates of Coronavirus in USA!

This yearly festival should run March 14-21. It should be held at the French Alpine Ski Resort Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski. Be that as it may, the French government has recently presented new guidelines. They have banned every single indoor gathering of in excess of 5,000 individuals. This is a piece of their endeavors to contain the nation’s coronavirus flare-up.

After the Announcement

Following this declaration that tomorrowland 2020 won’t be happening, the organizers said they would contact all festival visitors by means of email. Notwithstanding, it is hazy if and how the individuals who have booked tickets will be redressed. Immense EDM artists, for example, Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack and Steve Aoki were opened to perform at the Tomorrowland Winter Festival.

Thusly, this is just the most recent in a string of French events to be closed somewhere near the coronavirus. On Wednesday, universal TV showcase MipTV, set to commence toward the month’s end, was canceled. They refered to the new government guidelines as the reason. Moreover, France has likewise shut down schools, particularly in hard-hit territories in the nation. Many concerts, social and games have additionally been cancelled or deferred. Because of the episode, it appears the French government is truly stressed.

The Aftermath

Concerning will currently be the subsequent stages for ticket holders from the pined for 2020 event is not yet clear. The said every primary ticket buyer will be reached by email and inside their authority Tomorrowland Account with progressively explicit data in the next days. The sixteenth version of Tomorrowland 2020 will presently happen in the late spring of 2021 (July 16–18 and July 23–25).