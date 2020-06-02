Cisco 300-420 Exam &Practice Tests– The Perfect Combo That Will Help You Earn CCNP Enterprise Certification

The new CCNP Enterprise certification recently released by Cisco offers all the applicants who are interested in this revised track the opportunity to choose one of six domains to add to their knowledge base they gained after passing the core exam (350-401 ENCOR).In this post, we want to pay your attention to the Cisco 300-420: Designing Cisco Enterprise Networks test and explore all its details and peculiar features.

Cisco 300-420 and its prerequisites

As we mentioned above, Cisco CCNP 300-420 is one of six concentration exams that you need to pass to be eligible forCCNP Enterprise.And this is the professional-level certificate, which requires that the potential candidates have about 3 to 5 years of field experience. In other words, they need to have extensive expertise in operating and implementing Cisco enterprise network core technologiesthat they can also gain from passing Cisco 350-401. This basement will help them understand all the other parts of this certification path if they don't have the required experience.

Each of these six concentration exams is designed to help you tailor your certification to your most preferred technical area of concentration. Thus, Cisco 300-420 is created to help the individualsadjust their certification to designing Cisco enterprise networks.This test covers varioustechnologies, such as SDA, WAN, security & network services, as well as advancedenterprise campus networks and addressing & routing solutions.

This examwas launched on February 24, 2020,so its associated certificate is expected to be valid at least 3 years. If you pass Cisco 350-401, you can also obtain the Specialist certification – Cisco Certified Specialist –Enterprise Design.

Cisco 300-420 and its format

300-420 ENSLD is available in the English and Japanese languages. The exam contains about 60 questions, and the time allocated for it is 90 minutes.The candidatesare expected to answer all of them by the end ofthis period. The questions in this test are a mixture of multiple choices and multipleresponses.

To take Cisco 300-420, you have to pay the exam fee of $300, especially if you are sitting for it in the USA. This price is in reference to what the students in this country pay because the U.S. government does not impose any taxes on the certification tests. Since the fee is exclusive of any applicable taxes, the learners from other countries can spend more money if there are any taxes applied to the exams.

Cisco 300-420 and its main domains

As for the exam topics, Cisco 300-420 is divided into 5 sections from which the questions are derived. These objectives validate thetest takers’knowledge of enterprise design, especially how well these individuals can be able to conceptualize a layout, which defines the process and framework of an organization. The 300-420 exam covers the following topic areas:

Advanced Addressing & Routing Solutions (25%)

This objective covers 25% of the whole Cisco 300-420 exam content. The questions from this section test the candidate’s knowledge of creating scalable, secure, and stable routing design for various routing protocols, including BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, and IS-IS.

Advanced Enterprise Campus Networks (25%)

This topicmakes up 25% of the total questions in the certificationtest. Thisareaevaluatesyour ability to understand and build frameworks that make network communication services and resources available to systems and end-users.

Automation (10%)

Thisdomain covers 10% of the entire exam content. The students are expected to have an in-depth knowledge of different data model sets, which enable the service providers to actively and effectively manage their end-to-end networks.

WAN for Enterprise Networks (20%)

About 20% of the exam content focuses on this subject. It is designed in such a way that it is assumed that the applicants already have extensive knowledge and practical experience in designing high availability for enterprise WAN, designing site-to-site VPN, and comparing WAN connectivity options.

Network Services (20%)

The questions from this objectivethat make up 20% are stated in a manner presuming that the students have knowledge of selecting and employing the most suitable quality of service strategies that will help meet the requirements of any customer.

All these topics are important and you cannot pass the 300-420 exam without mastering all of them. There are plenty of study materials available on various platforms that include the official Cisco website. The learners are advised to use these sources to prepare for their certification test and increase their chances of achieving the passing score on their first try. The Cisco platformoffersthe official training course that you can take online or ina classroom.

Cisco 300-420 and its registration

Just like with other Cisco certification exams, you should register for 300-420 ENSLDon the Pearson VUE site. To schedule it, you simply need to log into your account, go to the “For test-takers” section, then “Schedule an exam”, and find Cisco in the list of vendors. After that,you need to choose “Proctored Exams” and enter the code. To complete this process, you should follow the further prompts.

Conclusion

Those IT professionals who want to excel in their career have every reason to sit for the Cisco 300-420 (along with 350-401 ENCOR) exam and earn their CCNP Enterprise certificate. The skills gained through thesetests will allowthemto better serve in their position. Passing this concentration exam is the best way to show your skills in designing Cisco enterprise networks and commitment to your duties because you can havenew opportunities if you take this certification test.