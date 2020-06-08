How Pandemic is Shifting the way we Live

No matter where you are in the world, you or someone you know has likely been directly been affected by the global pandemic we are currently facing. Millions of people are at risk from the virus and not many people are sure of what to do. Not only is this virus making people scared and uncertain of what the future may hold, but it is also changing the way we live. Let’s take a closer look at how this current world pandemic is having an effect on daily life.

The effect on business

One of the largest areas of life that has been changed by the virus outbreak is the business world. International trade and commerce has been the foundation of how we get products and new technology. With business being reduced to online interactions only and no traveling, it is very hard to conduct normal business operations. Not only is large-scale business damaged, but small stores and businesses have also faced a hit. People all over South Africa are worried about losing their jobs and essential income that they rely on.

The effects on entertainment

Entertainment is a unique sector where the pandemic has not necessarily shut it down. Forms of online entertainment like bingo apps and online steaming have all taken off in popularity. With everyone being stuck at home for the foreseeable future, many people are looking for ways to pas the time and stay entertained. The revolution of online gaming options and the multiple streaming services available make it easy to still find entertainment at home without leaving your house. Real life movie theatres and amusement parks may be closed, but there are plentiful options online.

The effect on activities

While many people are hopeful to travel in these uncertain times, new restrictions are making it seem like that is not a viable option. No longer can you just go to your favorite restaurants and enjoy a meal with friends. The global crisis has shut down most areas where people can gather and even just going to the park can be off limits. Despite all of the restrictions in place, you can still often order the food you want and connect with friends online to stay in touch.

The future after pandemic

It is nearly impossible to see the future of this pandemic or what is yet to come, but it is always a good idea to be prepared. The future world post-pandemic will be a strange time that we will all have to work through. Understanding that the way we lived before may be substantially different than what the future has in store will all come with time and experience.

Final Thoughts

From business owners to farmers, the global pandemic we are currently living through is something that nobody was prepared for or saw coming. It has changed the way we live and its effects will be seen in the future as the world finds its new normal down the line.