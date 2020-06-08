Male Pattern Hair Loss: Busting All The Myths

Male pattern hair loss is a common hair condition. It affects 50% of men by the age of 50. Male pattern hair loss causes hair loss by thinning out the hair and making them small, causing them to fall out. But male pattern hair loss is not as bad as it seems. Men fear this condition and rightly so because there are many myths circulating about this condition it can be scary.

After extensive research, we will debunk some very common myths for you in this hair loss blog.

Baldness is in your genes:

This myth is one of the most popular myths out there, and it is not completely false. There is some truth to it. This condition is genetic and you can get it from your mom or dad. There is a gene, the androgen receptor, which is passed on by the help of the X chromosome which you can receive from either of your parents. However, it is important to know that there are other contributing factors also, this is not the only factor to consider regards to inheriting

Shaving Your Off Will Help It Grow Thicker And Fuller

There is not even an iota of truth in this myth. Cutting the thin wispy tips of your hair will definitely leave you with thicker hair. Hair is always thicker at the roots, so people assume that shaving hair can make them grow thicker. Regular haircuts, however, remove split ends and make hair look healthier.

Massaging your scalp can stimulate hair growth

This myth is actually true, massaging the scalp can stimulate the blood flow to the hair follicles hence the hair growth. But it is not a solution for male pattern hair loss, this condition is permanent and can not be reversed. So massaging your scalp will have no effect. But Massaging can greatly help in strengthening existing hair.

Baldness Can Not Be Cured:

As mentioned before, baldness does not have any permanent solution. Any condition caused by the scarring of the scalp can not be reversed. But there are some treatments that can only help with baldness to a certain extent. There are various male pattern hair loss treatments available that do work, one of them is Finasteride. It has been clinically proven to be an effective treatment for male-pattern hair loss in 9 out of 10 men. You can buy finasteride at Numan.com.

Hair Styling, Applying Hair Products An Hair Dye and Wearing Hats Can Result In Baldness

It’s understandable why people believe this myth. Hairstyling tools can damage hair and break them, hair dyes contain thousands of bad chemicals that can weaken hair and cause breakage. Hats may rub on certain parts of the head causing hair to break. But there is no scientific evidence to back if any of this can cause baldness in men. If a man is already suffering from male pattern hair loss and putting such things on your scalp can indeed speed up the process.