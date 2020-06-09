Best Indoor Plants to Purify the Air in Your Home

Looking to reduce toxins in your home? It is often the germs and toxins that you cannot see that are the most harmful, but these air cleaning plants will help you remove toxins and improve air quality.

Choosing the right air purifying plants for your home can detoxify the air in your living spaces, NASA’s Clean Air Study found that there are many air purifying plants that can protect your home from airborne toxins, dust and germs that can be found in many household products, materials and furniture.

Here is a list of the best air purifier indoor plants using NASA’s Clean Air Study that will add color and a touch of pure air to your home and also make it look beautiful with their appealing look. Read on and make sure to keep one of these in your home for a clean and safe environment.

Spider plant

Spider plants are perfect for removing formaldehyde from the air in your home. If you have poor indoor air quality and do not have much of a green thumb, the spider plant may be exactly what you need. It is one of the easiest plants to care for and can be kept in low sunlight locations in your home as it generally does not like to be kept under direct sunlight.

Devil’s Ivy

Also known as Pothos or Golden Pothos, Devil’s Ivy is an easy to grow indoor houseplant that will fight common toxins. It adds instant color to any room with cascading tenders and grows well in water, pots and hanging baskets. The Heartleaf philosopher is also said to be hard to kill!

Snake Plant

With this plant in your bedroom, you are in for a great night’s sleep. Also known as the mother-in-law’s tongue, this yellow-tipped succulent releases oxygen at night, helping you breathe better at bedtime. It is one of the best plants for filtering the air of xylene, benzene and formaldehyde.

Bamboo Plant

Since bamboo palm prefers part sun or shade, it makes a great houseplant with the added benefit of helping remove harmful toxins such as benzene and formaldehyde. If you have enough space at home, try a bamboo palm tree. These trees can grow from 4 to 12 feet tall and 3 to 5 feet wide. Place the palm in a well-soiled planter in no sunlight and water it when the surface becomes dry.

Money plant

When talking about the best air purifying plants, you can not miss money plants. It is a powerful air purifying plant. In fact, it is an ideal bedroom plant. Money plants continue to produce oxygen at night unlike other plants that produce carbon dioxide at night.

Never underestimate the power of what a simple and innocent looking houseplant can do for your health. So, these were some air purifying plants which will not only purify the toxic air, also they are the perfect gift to give to your loved ones on any occasion. Plants never fail to impress the recipient and bonus points if they have a green thumb. Happy gifting! Stay healthy!