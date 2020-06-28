How to Become a Good Psychologist

Have you ever Google why you are always sad, frustrated, or angry? Or why have your eating habits changed so much? Or why are you getting too much or too little sleep? Why do you have constant anxiety or fear? Or why do you hate living? Such emotions are getting too aggressive with the advent of present COVID-19 global pandemic. It has attacked not only physical but also the mental health of the human body. Instead of asking Google for such questions, the experts say better go to an authoritative psychologist instead of Google. This explanatory narrative article explains the most influential qualities of a good psychologist:

Good Listener

When you think of the image of a psychologist, the immediate image you conjure up is of someone a very good listener. What makes a person depressed is that when a person keeps overthinking, he gets his mind over-saturated with useless thinking and he finds no one to listen to him.Such a client is encouraged to share his repressed thoughts and feelings in front of a psychologist who possesses skills such as active listening and reflection.

Empathy

One of the most important personality traits of a good psychologist is that he must possess the quality of “empathy”. In this way a psychologist can easily put himself in his client’s shoe and feels the way his client feels, thus providing more accurate treatment of his depression. Empathy is very essential as it helps you not to judge the person wrongly by his appearance, instead of feeling the way he feels.

Tolerance and Patience

The client who visit a psychologist, havealready lost their patience leading to intolerance, indecisiveness, and lack of confidence. They can regain their lost traits when they visit their psychologist. Therefore, a good psychologist must be patient and tolerant, which allows his client to displays his fear confidently.

Very Trustworthy

A good psychologist should be trustworthy. The client must be assured that his feelings and emotions must not be expanded out of the room of the psychologist. He must be confident that the person in front of whom he is unveiling his fears and depressions might not betray him. Once the trust is formed, the client without any hesitation can reveal his fears before his trustworthy psychologist. This quality of the psychologist also helps him to get better analysis on his case.

Understanding body language/voice tone

The repressed feeling of a client can easily be noticed by his body language and tone of his voice. Therefore, a psychologist must be vigilant in observing such gestures of his client. The client must be comfortable to speak, cry, or even shout and a good psychologist must not react a wink upon his unusual behavior. Meanwhile, a psychologist should keep noticing the way he speaks and analyze his body language. This would help him to get a clear picture of his client’s real issues.

Encouraging and Motivating skills

The client will show resentment to disclose his repressed feelings if his psychologist discourages and demotivates him. The client will feel humiliated and would not proceed further. He may also hesitate to explain the true stories in order to de track his psychologist. Thus a good psychologist must encourage and motivate his client that whatever he feels is not abnormal at all and he will not be disrespected for sharing it with him. The client must be secured of his self-respect. Such a skillful psychologist would definitely succeed in treating his client effectively.

Keen Observer in daily life

A good psychologist should be a keen observer of human nature. Every day he meets and talks to so many people that he can develop the habit of observing human behavior more minutely and efficiently. This feature may help him to observe the behavior of his client. He may relate his client’s behavior with any of his friends, relatives, or someone he met earlier and can easily create a report of his client’s case.

Optimistic Approach

A positive attitude of a psychologist approaches a result where he focuses on his client’s talents, strength, and abilities, instead of on his weaknesses or disabilities. This doesn’t mean that an optimistic psychologist ignores problems or deficiencies. Instead, he reviews and interprets them from a positive perspective and encourages his client.