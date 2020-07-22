How AR and VR Are About to Revolutionize Your Online Gambling Experience

The gambling industry has benefited greatly from all the technological achievements in the last two and a half decades. As the World Wide Web became readily available to the general population in the mid-1990s, casinos were quick to adapt — we saw the first online gambling platforms appear as early as 1996. Mobile casinos were the next big hit, and the number of mobile gamblers is still on the rise today.

So, what is the next technological innovation that can help the online gambling industry reach new heights? Many experts believe that virtual reality and augmented reality will play a big role in the world of gambling, and that's exactly the topic we'll be exploring today.

What Are VR and AR?

Virtual reality is a simulation technology that puts you in a completely virtual setting, blocking you from the outside world and letting you fully immerse yourself in a digital environment. By putting a headset and using equipment with motion sensors, you get to interact with a virtual setting in any way allowed.

Augmented reality lets you interact with objects in the real world, but those objects can also be digitally enhanced. In other words, AR is VR mixed with reality.

VR and AR in Casinos Today

Many casinos have already started to experiment with VR and AR. However, we still don’t have any official VR or AR casinos at our disposal, but we can already imagine what they will look like.

Basically, players will be able to put on their headsets and log in to a VR casino site. Each casino operator will have their own virtual environment equipped with games like video slots, roulette, blackjack, and others.

The players will be able to select the games and interact with the virtual elements like they do with real elements in land-based casinos — pulling down a lever of a slot machine or throwing chips and cards in the middle of the table.

It will be like visiting a real casino, but doing it from the comfort of your couch.



Augmented reality plans to enhance this experience even further. It will allow players to look at other players sitting at the table, shake hands with the dealer, and look around the casino room to see what is happening at other tables.

The closest that online casinos have come to enabling such an experience so far is through the live dealer feature. This feature allows you to play roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and other games via live streams and interact with a real-life dealer being recorded in a casino studio.

The update of this feature came in the form of dual-play games, where instead of a casino studio, the games are recorded in real land-based casinos, so you can play at the same table alongside other players who are sitting there physically.

When Can We Expect VR and AR Casinos to Open?

VR and AR casinos still haven’t hit the scene, but don’t be surprised if you see them appear in the next year or so. Of course, there are some obstacles that need to be removed — those mostly revolve around the cost of operation. VR and AR hardware is still very expensive and not available to everybody.

The online casino industry depends on casual players who might not be interested in gambling this way. There are simply not enough people who will be willing to buy a VR headset just for the purpose of playing casino games. Nevertheless, it is expected that VR and AR will catch on and that this new technology could possibly define the future of online gambling.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it. Virtual and augmented reality is already being used in video games, sports, betting exchanges , education, fashion, and many other industries. Integrating this tech into online casinos is just a matter of time, and it’s something that gambling enthusiasts truly look forward to.