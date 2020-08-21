WHAT IS HAPPENING AT SASOL? AN ANALYSIS ON SASOL SHARES

Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. It operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa.

The company provides chemicals, liquid fuels, and low-carbon electricity and operates through the following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International,Base Chemicals, Energy, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions segments.

The Mining segment operates coal mines and secures coal feedback for the Southern African value chain. It mainly develops, implements and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures to generate steam and electricity.

The Exploration and Production International segment develops and manages oil and gas exploration and production in South Africa, Mozambique, Australia, Canada, and Gabon.

The Base Chemicals section includes the marketing of commodity chemicals based on the group’s Fischer-Tropsch, propylene, ethylene, and ammonia value chains. It markets organic and inorganic commodities and specialty chemicals comprising wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases.

In the Energy segment, liquid fuels products, pipeline gas, and electricity is sold and marketed.

The Performance Chemicals segment markets commodity and differentiated performance chemicals. This includes markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, fragrances,cosmetics,adhesives, packaging, paints, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, paper and pulp, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals.

The Group Functions segment includes the head office and centralised treasury operations.

