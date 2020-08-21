Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. It operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa.
The company provides chemicals, liquid fuels, and low-carbon electricity and operates through the following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International,Base Chemicals, Energy, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions segments.
The Mining segment operates coal mines and secures coal feedback for the Southern African value chain. It mainly develops, implements and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures to generate steam and electricity.
The Exploration and Production International segment develops and manages oil and gas exploration and production in South Africa, Mozambique, Australia, Canada, and Gabon.
The Base Chemicals section includes the marketing of commodity chemicals based on the group’s Fischer-Tropsch, propylene, ethylene, and ammonia value chains. It markets organic and inorganic commodities and specialty chemicals comprising wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases.
In the Energy segment, liquid fuels products, pipeline gas, and electricity is sold and marketed.
The Performance Chemicals segment markets commodity and differentiated performance chemicals. This includes markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, fragrances,cosmetics,adhesives, packaging, paints, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, paper and pulp, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals.
The Group Functions segment includes the head office and centralised treasury operations.
The general analysis on Sasol is as follows:
- Insider buying vs. insider selling – In the past three months, Sasol insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
- Percentage held by insiders – Only 1.00% of the stock of Sasol is held by insiders.
- Percentage held by institutions – Only 2.40% of the stock of Sasol is held by institutions.
- Consensus rating – Sasol has received a consensus rating of hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating.
- Price target upside or downside – According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Sasol has a potential upside of 54.8% from its current price of $8.72.
- Amount of analyst coverage – Sasol has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.
- Earnings growth – Earnings for Sasol are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $1.10 per share.
- Price to earnings ratio vs. the market – The price to earnings ratio of Sasol is 4.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive price to earnings ratio than the market average price to earnings ratio of about 17.35.
- Price to earnings ratio vs. sector – The price to earnings ratio of Sasol is 4.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive price to earnings ratio than the Oils or Energy sector whose average price to earnings ratio is about 19.01.
- Price to book value per share ratio – Sasol has a price to book ratio of 0.34. Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
- Dividend yield and growth – Sasol does not currently pay a dividend and does not have a long track record of dividend growth.