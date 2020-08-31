Everton close to bringing James Rodriguez to Goodison Park through Ancelotti

With the hopes of strengthening up their team ahead for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Everton are reportedly in talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid over the potential signing of James Rodriguez this summer, that could see the Columbian reunite with manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder, who has formerly played in the Ancelotti team in both the Los Blancos jersey and a Bayern Munich shirt, dropped further down the pecking order in Madrid’s team and is now looking for a move away from the club.

The Colombian midfielder moved to Santiago Bernabeu from French club AS Monaco for a fee reported to be €80 million back in 2014 following his impressive display in the 2014 FIFA World Cup that saw him won the Golden Boot after tipping different matches to find the back of the net of the said tournament.

In his debut season for the Spanish club, Rodriguez was able to bag 17 goals and 18 assists in 46 appearances for the club in all competitions, but despite that, he was unable to secure a regular spot for himself in the first team and was eventually sent out on loan to Bayern Munich for two seasons, amid interests from Europe top clubs that year.

He had a slow start in his debut season for the German club due to the pre-season injury he acquired, but not long after he picked up his form helping the club win the 2017/18 Bundesliga title after contributing 8 goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions. Bayern refused to make his loan deal permanent, which in turn saw James return to Santiago Bernabeu at the end of his second campaign with the Bundesliga giants last summer.

In his return, the first half of the 2019/20 campaign was rigged with injuries that resulted in him being on the bench most times after returning from the sidelines. He was only able to register one La Liga appearance for the club back in October and after then James was not included in any matchday squad for the rest of the games for the season.

Following his poor experience in the Santiago Bernabeu team, who bought him for a whopping sum but never wanted him, Everton could spell a fresh start for him, and reports currently surging the media claims that the Goodison Park outfit have tabled an offer to Real Madrid, who have considered it.

Everton was formerly reported to have wanted the Colombian midfielder on a loan deal, but following his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, the Toffees have opted to sign him to a long term permanent deal instead.

According to the report from 90min, personal terms have been agreed on between the player and the Merseyside’ club and all that is left is the Spanish club’s approval.

It was confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti had a meeting with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri for his financial backing in the transfer market and his say in a player departure and potential signings. The club’s chairman agreed on this and told the club’s director of football Marcel Brands that Ancelotti will be involved in their transfers much more than the previous managers they’ve had in the past.

Ancelotti had formerly been praised for signing James Rodriguez to the Bayern Munich team by the club’s CEO, who said: “It was a very, very good transfer and I have to thank Carlo Ancelotti once again.”

With him being involved in the Toffees’ transfer, it is highly likely we will see Rodriguez in an Everton jersey next season, which is not very far off.