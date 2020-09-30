10 Best Things to Do in Toronto

Toronto is home to a plethora of exciting things to do. With such an abundance of activities, it’s challenging to pick one. Our expert guest, Kevin Cochran, takes us through some of the top things to do in Toronto to aid you in your decisions.

Top 10 Things to Do in Toronto

The CN Tower

One of the best ways to learn about a city is to get a bird’s-eye view of its sprawling landscape. The CN Tower provides majestic vistas of the city, incredible entertainment, and dining opportunities.

If you’re not sure what to do in Toronto, then this is the perfect start. Spanning a height of 553.33 meters, it remains one of Canada’s engineering marvels. Take a ride up the glass elevator and attempt the Edge Walk, the highest outdoor platform in the world.

The Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is a must-see, especially if you have kids. Located in Scarborough, the zoo is home to over 5,000 animals, making it one of the world’s largest. What’s more, it’s separated into seven different sections, each representing a different geographic location.

The admission fee depends on the season, costing $29 for adults in the summer. If you purchase a CityPass, your admission fee is already covered. You’ll also need to use a bus to get there as there are no subway stations nearby.

Hockey Hall of Fame

No visit to Canada is complete until you’ve experienced some form of ice hockey. Why not immerse yourself in the sport’s rich history and check out the Hockey Hall of Fame? The museum covers a space of 65,000 square feet with wonderful heirlooms and paraphernalia.

Lay your eyes on the original Stanley Cup and even the stick used by Max Bentley. Remember to bring along your camera and your best photography skills as you’ll want to hold onto these memories forever.

Kensington Market

A fine example of what to see in Toronto is the Kensington Market. It started in the 1920s, with local residents setting up stalls to sell goods outside their homes. These days the streets have a wide variety of restaurants and shops, each with something unique.

For an added experience, try to plan a visit on the last Sunday of the month. You’ll get an authentic taste of the market as it becomes a vehicle-free zone, along with entertaining street performers.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Take an aquatic trip to Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, home to over 20,000 different marine animals. Located in downtown Toronto, it houses nine curated galleries displaying both freshwater and seawater environments.

It also features an impressive underwater tunnel surrounded by nearly six million litres of water. Additionally, there’s a touch exhibit where you can interact with a few different species. You can even catch a diving show every day.

The Royal Ontario Museum

Are you a history fanatic? Then you’ll love the Royal Ontario Museum. Situated next to the University of Toronto, the establishment is home to over six million artifacts. Here you’ll find ancient Roman relics and even dinosaur bones.

The Distillery District

If you’re looking for more cool things to do in Toronto, why not visit the Distillery District? The entire neighbourhood is a pedestrian-only area and embraces its heritage with cobblestone walkways and Victorian-era buildings.

Take a walk through the streets, try out some delicious foods, or browse in one of the many unique shops. You can also visit the brewery and try out some authentic beverages.

Fort York

Take a trip through the city’s past and visit the historic Fort York site. Built in 1793, the fort stood guard over Toronto until the end of the Second World War. Stroll through the battlements and witness an incredible controlled-cannon display.

Toronto Botanical Gardens

The Toronto Botanical Gardens is an outing suitable for the whole family. There’s no admission fee, making it the perfect destination for a casual picnic. You can also book a guided tour to take you through 17 different gardens.

Toronto Island Park

If you want to escape the busy city, why not take a day trip to Toronto Island Park? Here, you’ll find a collection of three islands, each with something unique to offer. You can visit a petting zoo or even an amusement park with over 30 different rides on these charming islands. There’s also a haunted lighthouse – if you’re brave enough!

Conclusion

Whether you’re a local or just visiting Toronto, you’ll find plenty of exciting things to do regardless of the season.