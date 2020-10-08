Strongest Man in the World- Top 10 Athletes and More Details

To determine who is the new strongest man in the world, super-strong athletes gather to contend in the world’s most vigorous competition to become number one.

When we look back in history, humanity has been obsessed with physical strength as it sets men separated. Presently still in modern times, the obsession with strength is not over.

Turning into the strongest man in the world is not just about how much weight you can lift, but it now constitutes many other criteria.

Yet, strength is the main factor when it comes to the world’s strongest man.

To become the world’s strongest man, these few individuals train night and day to gain strength no one, but few can possess.

For instance, a deadlift of around 400 kg is not your average man workout routine.

Competitors from the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world gather to compete in the world’s strongest man competition.

What’s a strongman?

Strongman competition is a sport which tests competitor test in a variety of different ways. Various courses of strength are similar to powerlifting.

There are various competitions held everywhere in the world. Each year to determine the strongest man globally, some of the best known are Arnold strongman classics, etc.

World strongest man right know.

Moreover, Arnold was the first one to win the world’s strongest man, Arnold strongman classic. Along with Europe’s strongest man competition in the same year.

The hard work behind the world’s strongest man?

The world’s strongest man event is not for the faint-hearted people. To become the world’s strongest man Eddie ‘ the beast’ hall half a ton of weight before passing out from the colossal effect.

In 2017 Eddie hall won the world’s strongest man.

Who is the 2019 world’s strongest man?

American Martins Licis is the new world’s strongest man champion. He defeated the mountain ‘Hafthor Julius Bjornsson.’ The event took place in Florida where they participated.

As per him, he’s been chasing this fantasy as long as he can remember and admits to dreaming about winning since he was a youngster.

His physical attributes are not as hardcore as Hafthor Julius Bjornsson. Whereas, Bjornsson finished third despite a major foot injury he suffered on the first day of the event.

Who was 2018 world’s strongest man?

In the 2018 world strongest man event, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson was the champion. Mateusz Kieliszkowski was the runner up and in third place was Brian Shaw.

Brian shaw came third in 2017 but was the champion in the year 2013, 2015 and 2016.

What About The World’s strongest man of all time?

In general, Louis Cyr is said to be the world’s strongest man ever recorded in history. His recorded achievements including lifting 500 pounds (227 kg) with one finger and back lifting 4,337 pounds (1,967 kilograms), show Cyr to be, as an international performer federation of bodybuilding and fitness chairman Ben Weider, the strongest man actually to have lived.

We consider the world’s strongest man, Mariusz Zbigniew Perzanowski was the champion five times.

Some people consider Zydrūnas Savickas the strongest man in the world of all times because he won the world’s strongest man four times in a row.

World record for Bench Press

Ryan Kennelly did a remarkable bench pressed of 1075 lbs (487.6 kg) that broke the previous world record of 1010 lbs which was by gene Rychlak jr.

In 2008 he broke his record three times in a row.

First, on April 12, 2008, Kennelly set the bench press record with a lift of 1070 lbs (485.3 kg)

The second time was on July 13, 2008. That is when Kennelly victoriously bench pressed an astonishing 1074.8 lbs

The third time it happened on November 8, 2008, Kennelly broke the bench pressed record again with 1075.0 lbs (487.6 kg)

Deadlift World Record Details

Eddie ‘the beast’ hall is a well-known world deadlift champion. He broke the previous all record by deadlifting around 500 kg.

What’s the squat world record

The Jonas Rantanen holds the current world record of by weight for an equipped squat by squatting 575kg. Well, if we consider the all-time raw squat record, then Vlad Alhazov holds the all-time squat world record of 525 kg (1157 lbs)

Top 10 strongest man ever

Mark Henry

Mark Jerrold Henry is an American athlete, powerlifter, WWE wrestler, and Olympic weightlifter. He proved to be worthy of the title “world strongest man” by his great feats of strength.

His also holds a deadlift record is more than 900 lbs raw.

With regards to strength athletics, he won the Arnold strongman classic in 2002

As indicated by the flex magazine, he is the second strongest man ever to live.

Paul Anderson

Many consider Paul Anderson as the strongest man to ever live. He was a world champion and a gold medalist in the Olympics and two-time national champion in Olympic weightlifting.

He played a vital role in making powerlifting a popular sport.

His major achievements include a world record of backlift. He was capable of backlift around 6,270 lb.

Paul Anderson eventually died of kidney disease.

Concurring to Bill Kazmaier, who is a 3-time world’s strongest man, “Paul Anderson is the king of strength.”

Zydrunas Savickas

Concerning Zydrunas Savickas, he is the only competitor who has major strongman competition ever. With regards to his powerlifting records

His squat –433 kg (955 lb), bench press –286 kg (631 lb), and deadlift –409.5 kg (903 lb)

He was the world’s strongest man champion four times.

He won Lithuania’s strongest man fourteen times.

Vasyl Virastyuk

Strength runs in the blood, in the case of Vasyl Virastyuk, it’s especially true. Also, his brother, Roman Virastyuk, is best known for his bronze award at the 1994 European athletics championship.

Vasyl Virastyuk completed came third in the world strongest man in 2003. He is a Ukrainian former strongman competitor.

In 2004 Vasyl Virastyuk won the world’s strongest man.

Louis Uni

Louis Uni, also knew as Apollon, the mighty known, especially for his grip strength.

There are not various feats to his name. But, in general, he is considered one of the strongest men of his time.

In a list of strongman, Louis Uni will earn a place. The strong man is 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Louis Uni is quite possibly the first super strength athlete. Along with the strength he is also quite agile as compared to today’s strongman.

Presently a day strongman is not as agile as Louis uni was in his glory days.

Bill Kazmaier

Concerning Bill Kazmaier, he is considered to be the strongest of the strong. He won the world’s strongest man three times in a row. He is famous for his claim to be the strongest man in the world. His feats prove to some extent. Indeed, he is the strongest.

He won the world’s strongest man, Scottish power challenge, pure strength two team challenge, world muscle power championships, and many more.

Brian siders

Brian siders are considered to be the strongest due to his various feats of strength. Moreover, he claims to be natural as well. He is an American world champion powerlifter for a solid reason.

Nevertheless, his strength and power makes him one of the strongest men ever.

Leonid Taranenko

Leonid Taranaki is known for his world record of clean and jerk of 266 kg, which is still the largest sum ever lifted in competition but is still not the official world record because of the subsequent restructuring of weight classes.

Andy Bolton

Andy Bolton rose to fame because he is the first man to lift 1000lbs in a powerlifting competition. Not just that, this ferocious powerlifter once stated that his goal is to break the mythical 3000 pounds lift. That is a feat not even dreamed by any powerlifter of any era.

Brian Shaw

We want to conclude the list of the top 10 strongest men with the legend, my personal favorite none other than Brian Shaw. Seriously he is a legend, that too with a kind and soft heart.

He is a professional strongman competitor and champ of 2011, 2013, 2015, and the 2016 world’s strongest man competitions.

He won the world’s strongest man four times and Arnold strongman classic three times.

In the event that you wish to know more about him, at that point, you can subscribe to his youtube channel.

Moreover, Brian shaw also won the all-American strongman challenge.