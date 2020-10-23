It is undeniable that innovation has influenced the education sector greatly. Collaborative learnings are a new way that education is taking. As opposed to the traditional competitive way, most learning institutions are starting to make their students collaborate on different projects in their school work to prepare them for the workforce. To achieve this, many institutions and teachers are using technology to boost collaboration among learners. Learn more about this topic on write my paper serivce. The following is methods in which technology is being used to support collaborative learnings:

1. Communication Tools. Collaborative content development tools.

Microsoft Office 365 and Google’s G Suite provide editing spaces for groups and offer collaborative document creation.

Blogger and Kidblog give students a platform to write blogs, and their peers can be part of the discussion and give feedback.

Padlet is a useful tool for creating wall discussions, sharing information, and adding collaborators by using video, audio, photo, music, or text. Students can easily share padlets by use of single links and be part of real-time collaborations worldwide.

Wakelet is a multi-purpose tool that provides digital space for curating, collaborating, and sharing ideas, stories, and several other opportunities for students and teachers alike.

2. Project-Based Learning & Work: several team-focused tools for tackling several project-based aspects

Task management: Zoho, Monday, Asana, Trello.

Workflow: Teams, Slack.

Virtual meeting: Zoom, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting

Project management (for education): BeAnything, Headrush.

Project mentors: Educurious, Nepris.

Discussion: Voxer.

For collaboration to take place effectively, it’s essential to have communication tools. The above communication tools make it possible for such collaborations to happen.

3. Immersive Learning Tools.

The following are tools that use VR and AR technology to incorporate immersive learning in the classroom.

CoSpaces Edu. Learners have an opportunity of creating virtual spaces and designing collaborative VR spaces for storytelling digitally and working as a group.

Nearpod. It is a tool that interactively engages learners through various content options, immersive Virtual Reality experiences, and activities. It also provides real-time interaction among students.

3DBear. Here, students can have fun creating AR as a group or designing a virtual space for narrations.

4. Inquiry-Based Engineering and Science.

The following are ways many schools are using technology to enhance collaboration in the scientific and engineering sectors.

Pasco. They developed experimentation kits and a family of sensors for students to use in their learning.

Pitsco kits. They promote hands-on problem-solving and collaboration.

Concord Consortium. It offers sensors, a common Online Data Analysis Platform, and probes. Similarly, they offer modeling tools for STEM, including GeniConnect, GEODE, and other Building Models.

5. Game-Based Learning.

There’s been a significant upsurge in the use of video games in the education industry. There are applications like Kahoot!, Quizlet Live, and Gimkit, enabling learners to work together to solve a problem.

6. Learning Platforms Which have Collaborative learnings Features

Google Classroom makes it possible for students to post comments, and also it facilitates discussion in an online classroom setup.

Microsoft Classroom allows students to collaborate on projects and give real-time coaching and feedback.

Edmodo. It is a digital space enabling students and their teachers to interact safely in an online learning network. It provides access to educational resources, promoting worldwide collaborations and fostering digital citizenship skills and development.

Canvas. Tutors can make use of this site for communication with their student’s teams.

Conclusion.

Above are just some ways that technology has revolutionized learning. Collaborative learnings are the future of education, and it’s more possible now, thanks to these ways.