Poker Sets – Buying Guide

The popularity of poker around the world goes beyond your favorite online casino NZ. Many people skip out on playing online in favor of organizing and hosting games withfriends, for charity, and more. In which case, an investment in poker sets is a good idea to keep things professional looking and authentic.

In this article, we’ll go over the different types of poker sets you can purchase, price points, and how many you need.

Most Common Types of Poker Sets

There are a few different types of poker sets you can purchase, each with its own price point.

Plastic poker chips are the lowest price and make the most sense for lower budget events. You can find these at most party stores.

Clay chips are what the original poker sets were made of. However, they are the most expensive option since they offer the most authentic and pleasant feel. Clay chips are the same as what you would find in a casino, except they do not have the same security features. It’s also harder to find pure clay chips, and the higher the clay content usually means the more you’ll pay.

Most clay chips include resin for added resilience and durability. They usually weigh between 9 to 13 grams. Players prefer these chips because they are easy to stack and feel cool to the touch.

Composite chips if you don’t want to splurge on full clay chips, composite is another excellent option. These are made of high-grade resin and usually have a metal base to give a similar feel to high-quality casino chips. They can last a whole lifetime and are an excellent option for home poker games.

How Many Chips DoYou Need?

The number of players you expect to host determines how large your poker set should be, or how many sets you’ll need for the size of your event. For instance, as a general guideline, you should have between 50 to 100 poker chips per player to keep the game genuine.

Therefore:

3-4 players – 300 chips poker set

5-7 players – 500 chips poker set

8-10 players – 700 chips poker set

10 or more players – 1000 poker chip sets

Designs

You’ll find a very large selection of different styles and designs to choose from. The classic style of poker chips is usually two to three colors, but you can also find solid color chips as well. Popular design choices are dice, diamond, or card suits in a circular pattern around the chip.

Each set comes with different colors that you can correspond to different values depending on which variant of poker you’re playing. Some poker chips come with a sticker design. However, the higher quality sets are laser printed with logos and design features.

Additionally, you can also have chips custom made to suit your personality and style. And if you really want to impress your friend at your next poker night. It’s worth the extra money.

The type of set you choose should depend on your budget, tastes, and how discerning your friends are. Don’t splurge on high priced chips if plastic will do the trick!