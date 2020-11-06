A Guide How to Get a Green Card for the USA

Living in the USA or getting a permanent residence there is still a dream to many. Experiencing the lifestyle of the USA is quite exquisite and as you all know it is the most powerful country on earth.

You might be thinking of getting a green card for the USA but don’t know the process that you have to go through? No need to be concerned we will guide you thoroughly about each step that will assuredly help you in getting the green card for the USA. Let’s go step by step to get to know the process completely.

Eligibility Criteria;

First of all, you will have to find out if you are eligible to apply for the green card to the USA and there are many niches in eligibility criteria. Such as;

Getting the green card through family, that means if you have any family relative that is U.S citizen for example; spouse of U.S citizen, your unmarried son or a daughter that is 21 years old or above, brother or sister of a U.S citizen who is 21 years old or above.

Green card through the job/employment, to match with this niche you should be having the astonishing skills in any of the first preference immigration working things. Such as; science, arts, education, and business or in athletics

You can also apply for the green card if you are vigilant at second preference immigration worker which are; members of profession with advanced degree as a proof of that profession. If are good in the science, arts, or business that is going to benefit the country.

Getting the green card as a special immigrant should be a religious worker and willing to work religiously without seeking any profit and also a member of a religious working community. If you are juvenile and need the protection of a juvenile court because you are abused or neglected or abandoned by a parent then you can easily apply. If you are a media broadcaster and seeking to work in the USA as a member of the global media for the U.S agency.

Green card for the refugee or Asylee, if you have a granted asylum status from the past 1 year or if you were admitted as a refugee at least a year ago.

Green card for human trafficking or crime victims. If you are a victim of human trafficking you should have the T non-immigrant visa or if you are/were a crime victim then you should have the U nonimmigrant visa in order to get the green card.

Green card for the victims of abuse, this eligibility criteria is valid for the abused spouse of a U.S citizen, abused child of a U.S citizen that is unmarried and 21 years old, abused parent of a U.S citizen.

Green card through various other categories, if you are a Liberian national who was continuously present in the USA since 20 th November 2014, must be a Cuban or native citizen, spouse or relative of a Cuban or native citizen.

Green card through the registry, if you have lived in the USA before Jan 1 1972, then you might be able to apply for a green card to the USA.

Documents Authentication

You must need authentic documents such as court orders, contracts, vital records and also educational diplomas in order to present and verify the authentication of signatures, seals that are stamped on the documents. Documents must be issued for use purpose from the US to another country.

Another Simple Way to Get the Green Card

There is another way to get the green card to the USA called the green card lottery, DV programs every year makes the limited amount of US visas for the people that meet the following requirements

The citizens from the foreign countries that have a low immigration rate to the United States of America every year. For you ease the U.S government also releases the list of eligible and ineligible countries.

You must have qualifying work experience or must have graduated from the high school to meet the DV program requirement.

How to Participate in the DV Lottery Programs?

Every year the lottery is open once in the fall for almost 4 – 5 weeks. Let’s find out the participation process

The online registration for the DV lottery visa programs starts on October 7, 2020, at 12:00 PM ET and the ending date will be November 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET.

First of all, you need to fill the DV lottery visa program form. The form is not downloadable and is free of cost.

Save your lottery participation confirmation number. You will have to use the number in order to check the status of your entry.

However, if you won the lottery for the green card to the USA then you can easily go to the US in the year 2022.

Beware of the frauds

The DV visa lottery programs are handled by the U.S government themselves and the participants should be aware of the scams involving duplicitous emails and letters that the participants may receive.

The operators of the DV lottery visa programs might contact you for the checking purpose of the status of your entry but remember they will never contact you and ask you to check the winner. You will have to check online yourself.

Also, the government of the US will never ask you to pay in advance for the visa via bank transfer, money order or check.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking to get permanent residence in the United States of America, then you are at the right place. As greencardimmigrate.com, for your ease and flexibility, we will provide you with the proper guidance and the legal ways to get the green card to the USA.