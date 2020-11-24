The mobile phone market has been no more immune from the events of 2020 and effects of the global pandemic than any other sector of the economy or society. Major events like the Mobile World Congress had to be cancelled, whilst many mobile manufacturers were forced to delay the launch of planned new products.

However, despite these short-term setbacks, the industry is starting to bounce back and some exciting new releases have started to appear, with many more on the horizon for 2021.

The competition is fierce and makers are constantly forced to offer new features to discerning owners that demand better quality pictures, higher screen resolution, the ability to listen to music and podcasts. In addition, many will want their smartphones to make it easy for them to play video games or mobile casino games such as those listed by casinoadviser.co.za.

Here are just some of the best upcoming smartphones which will soon be available.

iPhone 13 Series

For Apple devotees the launch of the latest in the iPhone series is always a big event, and this year is no exception.

Amongst the new features in the latest iteration is a deep fusion camera with even more pixel resolution, a smaller, less prominent volume slider, and a new test formatting bar. Accessing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth has been made easier, and users can now zip and unzip files direct from their phone.

And, in response to user demand, Apple have added a Dark Mode to settings as well.

One early criticism from users, though, is that changes have been made to the way that phone handles apps in the background which seems to have slowed down the performance and made certain operations more difficult to perform.

OnePlus 9

The provisional launch date for this model from the Chinese manufacturer is March 2021. The new phone will continue to use the same proprietary processor called Snapdragon but one new feature it will include is a Warp Charge 30 Wireless System. This will help the phone charge faster in wireless mode.

It is also expected to include a triple camera housed in the top left-hand corner, and the screen size is expected to be slightly larger than their existing OnePlus 8T model.

Galaxy Note 20

The Galaxy Note 20 was launched in August of this year and features the signature S-pen stylus. It features a versatile three-camera array, but users have complained that the version available in certain markets – the UK for example – uses a processor that consumes a lot of battery. It also has a plastic back, which makes it expensive at the price.

However, its stereo speakers, which are located above and below the screen, are very efficient for a smartphone.

Galaxy S30

Samsung have yet to confirm when this phone will be launched although it should hit the market sometime in the New Year. What is known so far is that it will include two image sensors – one with 3X optical zoom and the other with 10X Optimal Zoom. This will enable users to take high quality pictures, especially from long distance.

Other known features include a 6.3-inch display, up to 16 GB of RAM, an under-screen selfie camera and 6 G connectivity.