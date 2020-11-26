Cooking chicken in a controlled manner is an art and a science. The slow electronic cookers are necessary to express such culinary skills. These safe, dependable, and convenient appliances embellish the kitchen. And the instant pot chicken breast is going to make your mouth water for more. Their taste, texture, flavor, and coloring will be exquisite and well-appreciated by everyone.

But before you prepare delicious dishes, planning and preparation are necessary. Select the best appliance, ingredients, and meat. Do not compromise on quality and follow these essential directions and tips to save energy and time.

Cooking time for instant pot chicken breast

The pot comes to pressure in 10 to 15 minutes. You can add another 10 to 15 minutes for safety. Spare five more minutes for natural release. So, it takes approximately 35 minutes to cook. Add an extra 2 or 3 minutes for frozen chicken. Let the natural release happen in 10 minutes. So, it takes 40 to 45 minutes in total.

Right appliance for instant pot chicken breast cooking

Select a versatile pot with programmable features and multiple controls. A 6-in-1 device with a pressure cooker, sauté, steamer, rice cooker, warmer, and cake maker is ideal. You can stack the breasts in the pot, but not beyond the inner pot’s MAX line. Also, season the chicken in advance in preparation for a week’s supply.

Where do people go wrong while making instant pot chicken breast?

The cooking time is not dependent on the volume of meat. You do not have to double the time for the double quantity of the recipe. The instant pot chicken breast will get ruined if you do not seal. Always lock the lid and double-check if you have turned the knob or not. A cup of water or chicken broth is a must-have ingredient. Otherwise, the dish may not be up to the desired taste, suppleness, and texture. You can use multiple bowls and oven-safe glass containers. The instant pot can also accommodate aluminum foil without starting a fire. Dairy can scald or curdle, so add it after the cooking is complete. The instant pot’s lid and outer container should not be wet. So, wipe it with a dry cloth. Everything else can be dish-washed for hygiene purposes.

Top-rated instant pot chicken breast recipes

Creamy tomato instant pot chicken breast

Take 1 1/2 pounds of chicken breast, 2 tsp butter, 1 tsp olive oil, and minced garlic. You also need one chopped onion, 1/4th cup vinegar, 1.5 tsp Italian seasoning, and 2 cups of tomato. Also, take a bunch of finely sliced green onions and 1/2 tsp of paprika, pepper, salt, and heavy cream.

Season chicken with 1/2 tsp of salt, paprika, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Mix all the four herbs in a bowl, add the chicken and toss it for coating. Put the instant pot on SAUTÉ mode and add the 1 tsp oil and butter after it is hot. Keep the chicken in the pot and let it brown on both sides for 2 minutes each. Remove it and add butter, onions, and garlic. Sauté it for 1 or 2 minutes to remove the rawness and to make it soft.

Use vinegar to de-glaze the pan, scrape and remove brown bits from the bottom. This step prevents BURN notification. Now add and stir paprika, salt, Italian seasoning, pepper, and tomato sauce. Layer the browned chicken and cover the pot with the lid. Stop the SAUTE mode and switch to MANUAL and cook on high pressure for 5 minutes.

Do a quick release, switch to SAUTE mode, and stir the cream. Switch off after the creamy sauce coats the chicken well. Serve with creamy tomato sauce and your favorite pasta for a restaurant-grade dish.

Tortilla soup instant pot chicken breast

Take a can of drained and rinsed black and pinto beans. Also, take a can of drained and diced tomatoes and drained sweet corn. One packet of taco seasoning and one can of chicken breast are also essential. You also need a can of chicken broth and green enchilada sauce. Keep 1/4 tsp of ground black pepper and 1 tsp of cumin, chili, and garlic powder.

Add all the ingredients into the pot and close the lid. Put the knob on SEALING, not VENTING, push the MANUAL button, and set the timer for 4 minutes. After the countdown, switch the knob to VENTING. Serve this dish with sour cream or Alfredo sauce, dried avocados, tortilla chips, and shredded cheese.

Buffalo wraps recipe

Take a pound of boneless chicken breast, 1 cup of buffalo sauce, a packet ranch seasoning, 1/2 cup broth, four flour tortillas, one avocado, 1 cup shredded lettuce, and 1/2 cup shredded carrots. Add to the instant pot chicken breast, sauce, seasoning, and broth.

Put the pressure knob on SEALING and cook in MANUAL mode for 10 minutes. After the timer stops, do a NATURAL RELEASE for 5 minutes. Remove the chicken, shred it, and put back into the pot with buffalo sauce for a few minutes. Wrap the chicken layers, avocado, shredded carrots, lettuce on a flour tortilla. Secure with a toothpick and eat immediately.

Teriyaki vegetable bowls

Take 1 1/2 pound of chicken breasts and one chopped broccoli head. Keep 1 pound chopped baby carrots, 2 cups uncooked brown rice, 2 1/2 cups of chicken broth, and one bottle of teriyaki sauce ready.

It would be best if you also had three diced green onions and sesame seeds with optional garnish. Place chicken at the bottom of the pot and add rice and carrots on top. Cover the rice by pouring in all the broth. Place the lid, put the knob on SEALING, and press the MEAT/STEW/POULTRY button. Set the timer for 20 minutes. Steam the broccoli separately. Do a quick release after the timer finishes the countdown.

Remove the breasts, shred, add back to the pot, and mix well. Now add the broccoli to the mix. Divide the food into six bowls and add teriyaki sauce to each serving. You can top them with green onions and sesame seeds too.