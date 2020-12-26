Top 5 Things to Do When You Visit French Polynesia in 2021

French Polynesia is a great and a must-visit place. In the middle of the ocean, amidst the blue, you find mountainous jungle islands. Islands with beautiful topography add to your Instagram aesthetics. So, if you are an avid traveller, then visiting this beautiful island is a must. So, in this article, we will talk about the top 5 destinations to visit in French Polynesia.

If you have visited Bali and Maldives, then you will find a mixture of both the places in French Polynesia. You get to see the mix of untouched nature and authentic culture. Moreover, you get to stay in beachfront bungalows. Hence, adding more stars to your trip.

If you are a US citizen, then this could be the best time to visit. You can avail of your visa from thatvisa if you are going to stay for more than 90 days. Whether you are going on a business trip or going for a holiday, you will not have French Polynesia visa requirements if your trip does not exceed 90 days. But, do carry your tickets and other official documents. Hence, you can enjoy your trip freely without indulging in visa fuss.

Now, let’s check out the fantastic places you can visit in French Polynesia.

Magic Mountain

Magic Mountain is in Moorea island of French Polynesia. The mountains are rugged but not high. When you get to the top of the mountain, you get to enjoy the scenic beauty of the place. You can see the island in 360-degree and the clear blue waters as well. On the way to the mountain, you will see beautiful villages, pineapple plantations, fruit trees, and scenic valleys.

Moreover, tourists get to enjoy the breath-taking scenery of a volcanic mountain. It is not accessible by cars. So, the best way to enjoy Magic Mountain is by taking a tour of Moorea island.

Mount Otemanu

Mt. Otemanu in Bora Bora’s highest point. Along with Mt. Pahia, it forms the remnants of the extinct volcano, existing in the middle of the island. The black, rugged face of the mount successfully makes a beautiful contrast with the sparkling sea below and the jungles.

Mt. Otemanu is best enjoyed from the below as the volcanic rocks are way too fragile to hold a person’s weight. Hence, you enjoy the beauty of the place without hiking and losing energy. Moreover, you will also find historical items such as the cannons from World War II.

Coral Gardens

Bora Bora is the most famous and popular island in French Polynesia. It is surrounded by a barrier reef, a lagoon, and tiny islets. These keep the water calm on most of the days. Across Bora Bora, you will find the stunning Coral Gardens. The coral reef is not too far from the surface. Hence, this makes snorkelling fun and easy. You will get to see a myriad of fishes. Some of which are parrotfish, butterflyfish, pufferfish, snapper, Picasso triggerfish, tang, goatfish, trumpet fish, grouper, Japanese moray eels, zebra unicorn fish, or wrasse. In certain areas, you can even see stingrays and sharks.

Matira Beach

This is the only public beach in Bora Bora. It is not significantly related to any resort but consists of bright white sand, lapping waves, and coconut groves. Moreover, it has perfect snorkelling conditions. All thanks to the sandy, shallow bottomed lagoon. This place is nicknamed “The Aquarium” as you can see tropical fishes and colourful corals.

The beach stretches from the Matira Point to the Hotel Bora Bora. It is a low peninsula jutting into the lagoon. During low tides, you can wade from the lagoon to the coral reef. Therefore, Matira beach stands as a cheap yet beautiful attraction to visit.

Marché de Pape’ete

If you want to see authentic Polynesian life, then head to the Pape’ete Market. This is the social and commercial hub of Tahiti’s capital. Moreover, it is the oldest institution. It is now housed as a modern, large, open-sided building.

Vendors across French Polynesia come here to sell their handicrafts, beautiful sarongs, and garments. You can quickly get a cheap and affordable souvenir. Moreover, you will also find various tropical vegetables and fruits as well as snack bars selling freshly cooked food.

Hence, these were the attractions you must visit when you are going on a trip to French Polynesia. Other notable interests include Notre Dame Cathedral, Bougainville Park, Arahoho Blowhole, Lycée Agricole d’Opunohu, and Belvedere Lookout.