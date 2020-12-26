What Is a Temporary Staffing Agency and How Do They Work?

In today’s high-tech and fast-paced world, companies are hiring temporary staffing agencies to hire employees. Temporary staffing agencies have the required expertise and skills to choose the best and qualified employee. Hence, a lot of companies have put their trust in the hands of hiring agencies.

Temp agencies are well-known for their duties and responsibilities of finding the qualified employee for a company. Hence, in this article, we will talk about what is a temp agency and how do they work. Moreover, we have also listed the benefits of a temporary staffing agency. So, let’s dig in.

What is a temporary staffing agency?

A temporary staffing agency is also known as a “temp agency” or “staffing agency”. These agencies contract with companies who are looking to hire temporary, seasonal, part-time, and temp-to-hire workers. So, some temp agencies focus on handling the placement and hiring of a variety of employees. While some only focus on particular niche industries. These agencies find temporary workers with a required skill set. Hence. Temp staffing agencies help you in finding your ideal candidate when your business is seeing a peak in a particular season. These candidates are well-qualified and the best in their niche. Hence, you must choose the best temporary staffing agency to find the right candidate.

How do these agencies work?

The primary yet most temporary difference between an HR department and a temp agency is that an agency handles the recruitment, firing, and onboarding of the temporary workers. Therefore, this means that the client of the temp agency, i.e. you or your company has no role in paying or providing benefits to the temporary employees. So, your company comes to an agreement or contract with the temporary staffing agency, based on the number of temporary employees employed. Then your company shells out an hourly rate or percentage for each employee provided.

Moreover, it’s the job of a temporary hiring agency to negotiate the employees’ schedules, important employment details, and payment. So, if a temporary worker is facing an issue with your company, then the worker will report to the temp agency. The temp agency will look into the matter and help to solve the issue. Similarly, if you are facing a problem with the temporary employee, then you do not have the right to terminate the worker directly. All you have to do is inform the temp agency, and they will sit with you to draw an agreement and come to mutual grounds. So, whether it is you or the temporary worker, both have to first go to the temporary staffing agency when faced with an issue.

Whether you hire a temp-to-hire employee or a permanent employee, they are the employees of the temp agency. S, the temp agency deals with their tax status, salary, and other employment-related details. Hence, whenever a worker is facing an issue, he has to first report to the temp agency. The agency is an expert who is ready to help and provide advice to both the employee and the client.

Benefits of hiring a temp agency

Now, there a myriad of advantages to hiring a temp agency to hire seasonal as well as permanent employees. They have been in this field for years and have helped a lot of companies find their ideal candidate. So, let’s check out the benefits of hiring a temporary staffing agency.