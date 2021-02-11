How to Cook Black Beans in Different Styles and Recipes

How to Cook Black Beans In Different Ways

We already know that Black beans are an excellent source of nutrients, and they taste amazing. However, we don’t know how to cook black beans in a different way. This is why we have assembled some lip-smacking and healthy full of protein recipes for you all.

Black beans are a heavily diverse ingredients that can do wonders if you know how to cook them right. People Use these beans in different forms and ways in various part of the world. Be it as a minor ingredient or even a side dish, in some or the other way.

Black beans can be a bit difficult to cook if you don’t know how to use them properly. Once you know the basics about how to use these amazing beans, then there is no going back. So, first, understand how they are boiled or cooked in order to get this healthy High-fiber yet delicious recipes right. Moreover, if you follow a healthy lifestyle or a nutritional diet, make sure that you try this fantastic cooking list out.

Even the kids will love it as you can add and top these beans up with a lot of toppings to make them even more enjoyable. Make sure to try these black bean dishes with your near and dear ones. They are perfect for any family dinner or even for breakfast.

The Basic Recipe with Rice

This is a simple yet a wonderful recipe that contains black beans. Moreover, it is straightforward to make, as well. Here, you don’t have to cook the beans and the rice in the same vessel. The beans will act more like a curry that will go along with plain or aromatic rice.

What you need to do here is just boil some black beans and add some Latin seasons as the core recipe is from Latin America itself. They are usually known for using the black beans extensively, so this is their version of the dish.

After the beans are boiled and cooked with the Latin Spices then, you have to take them up in a separate pan and add some more seasoning and a few veggies of your choice. Now, cook them up until you have a thick black bean gravy with you. Now, you have to serve this thick gravy with plain or even seasoned rice of your choice.

Semi-Fried Mix

This is a somewhat similar black bean recipe that we have listed above. However, you don’t have to tag along with rice or any other complimenting element with it in this one. Here, the beans are the main course itself. Here, what you need to do with the black beans is to boil them and then, once boiled. You have to take a separate saucepan and add the black beans in it after straining them.

Here you have to pan-fry our saute them. Usually, it is made with onions and some chillies or tomatoes, but you can add some of your favourite veggies or chunks of meat or eggs in it too. However, you have to ensure that you keep the spices level slightly up as the dish is supposed to have a spice kick.

Black bean Soup

Who said that you could not use black beans while making a soup? You will be surprised at how well it tastes. If you don’t know how to cook black beans soup, then don’t fret! It is a simple yet amazing recipe. Simply cook the broth of the soup while you boil them. Try to add some veggies in the soup as well so that they can enhance the taste of the black beans. Moreover, you can even add some chicken stock in the soup as well if you like the meaty flavour of the soup. Overall, these black beans will give you fantastic comfort through the soup.

Mexican Burritos!

As you might know, the black beans are somewhat a staple in the Latin and Mexican region. These big and filling black bean burritos will surely these black beans burritos win every heart on the table. For this, You need to take up some fresh tortilla that will keep the black beans, cheese and other fillings inside as a form of a roll. Serve it up with some nice salsa dip that will compliment the black beans filling wonderfully.

Boil Black Bean Salad

Want to stay healthy with the help of some yummy black beans? Just make a quick and simple black bean salad! Basically, boil some black beans and mix some fresh veggies. A lot of sauces and dressing go well with the black beans so get creative! Moreover, you can enhance this black bean meal’s value by adding some excellent cold cuts meat was well! You can serve this black bean salad lathered up with dressing cold as well!

Patty for Party!

Keep the junk food cravings healthy with the help of these great black beans patty. Moreover, they are effortless to cook, and the beans taste delicious. What you need to do is boil and mash the black beans so that they turn into a paste. Now, add the seasonings into the mashed bean mixture and mix well. Mix the beans, herbs well and slam them on a grill. The beans are a lot healthier than any fatty meat, so this is a wonderful and healthy alternative for burgers.

Enchanting Enchiladas

Yes! The black bean twist can be given to enchiladas as well! If you know how to cook black beans burritos, then the Enchiladas is no big deal for you. However, making the burritos filled with black beans is just halfway there. From there, you need to set up your oven and let them sit in the bed of cheese and sauce. Once, that is done, heat them up and let the black beans cook thoroughly in the microwave. After some time, the cheese melts perfectly, and you are ready to dig in this black bean enchiladas delight!

Roast them up!

You know that you can eat various beans just by roasting them properly, right? You can make a simple and super healthy munching snack with these black beans! Now, add some healthy oil of your choice in a pan and heat it up, and now you have to slow roast the black beans till you see them cooking up well and thoroughly. Furthermore, take it off the heat and add the seasonings of your choice along with salt and pepper.

Rice it Up!

Want something to compliment your rice? Black beans are there to the rescue! Make some nice curry with the help of black beans and see the magic! As usual, boil some black beans and cook your rice separately. Now, slow cook your curry and add the spices in the black beans of your choice. Then cook that bean curry until it is thick and then serve it with rice.

Leafy Black Beans!

Try to add some greenery in the black beans by preparing them with some leafy veggie. It can be a lettuce or any other green leaf. Basically, you have to make a roll with the black beans and use the veggie and the rolling element. You will have the lovely texture of the boiled and cooked black beans along with some amazing crunch of the leaves!

Indian Soup- Dal

As many of you may know already, dal is a fantastic thick lentil soup made in almost every household in India. There are various ways to make different kinds of dal. The tastiest ones are made with Black beans. Here, you have to cook black beans and other beans as well. This will enhance the taste of Dal like anything! Soak some black beans and other lentils overnight and then cook them in a pressure cooker. Next, you need to make the tempering to add some nice spice kick to the black bean Dal. Or some other bread or it can go even well with rice!

Conclusion

We hope by now you know and understand how to cook black beans in various ways. You can use these recipes and do wonders at the table. Black beans are super healthy and they taste amazing as well. So use the most out of them and keep innovating with the black beans!