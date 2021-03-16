Essential Remote Tools To Boost Productivity

Did you ever imagine that Covid-19 will revolutionize the whole aspect of remote working? Yes. The rules to cab the spread of the Coronavirus made working remotely a reality. Whether big or small companies and all manner of organizations had to adapt if they were to stay afloat in this competitive business world.

Improving productivity in any organization is paramount but not an easy undertaking. Employees are away from your working space. Not to mention some even rent comfortable working areas like the Coliving Space to work remotely.

But they find it more confusing because some might not know which tools to use to stay productive.

You cannot worry if you have the following essential remote tools to keep your staff productive. At the same time, help them grow their professional careers.

Whereby

If you have had a chance to use the zoom tool, then you will enjoy using Whereby.com. It works almost the same. However, it is much easier to use the Whereby video conferencing tool.

All you need to do is copy and share the Whereby conference URL and send it to the people you want to have a meeting with. They will click on the link, and you can have the meeting up and running within no time.

Here is the catch, with Whereby, no need for installation for you to use, neither do your participants need to install for them to access the meeting.

Signrequest

Organization work revolves around the use of documents. In a normal working office, the documents exchange hands for their signing.

But, with home working, important documents present a challenge. It is even costly to move from one destination to the other for signing.

The Signrequest tool gives you peace of mind. All you have to do is upload the document you want and send it to the person supposed to sign. The sign request is the simplest and easiest to use, clear signatures, and allows up to seven people to sign the document.

Taskade

Another remote tool that can boost your productivity is Taskade.com. It is one resourceful tool for you as an employer or employee. In other words, it is a working database.

Taskade helps you draw down your workflow ranging from ideas to real action, chat with teammates, see changes to the work as they happen in real-time, and also helps you work on projects with your fellow team members.

It is an important tool for remote workers because it helps draw down a road map for your activities. Be it planning, prioritizing, and organizing your task, Taskade comes in handy for your work.

Troop messenger

And finally, the best tool for small, medium, and large business entities is the troop messenger. The tool is of its kind, for it is a full package. With the Troop messenger, you can make a group call for all your team. Don’t forget the join now feature, which allows another person to join the ongoing group call.

Again, the troop messenger allows you to make instant messages with options to recall a wrong message, copy the message, understand the send message’s status, and much more.

It also allows you to add business vendors and suppliers but gets updates. However, this has to have restrictions on your working space.

Remote tools are not limited to the above; you can also look at the following tools to boost your remote productivity.

Basecamp

Instagantt

Slack

Zoom

Google drive

Dropbox

Krisp

Todoist

Bottom-Line

Every Remote work comes with its setup, requirements, and challenges. Therefore each setup will require proper tools for you to realize the productivity and enhanced collaboration of work.

Remember, you cannot use all the tools at once. However, you should choose the best that meets your needs.