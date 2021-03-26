When it comes to technological advancements and assessing the innovation shown in various forms of technology, our smartphones game have arguably made the most impressive progress of the lot. As a result, we are now treated to better gaming options than ever before.

Mobile gaming is booming, with a comprehensive selection of games now available at the touch of a button. We now have access to a variety of additional accessories that improve the broad offering of gaming on a smartphone and with gamers purchasing VR headsets and joysticks regularly.

Certain types of games are thriving, too, as console-quality titles like Fortnite and PUBG make the transition over to mobile with great success, alongside casino sites offering popular online entertainment in South Africa at www.mansioncasino.com/za. Then there are games with augmented reality features like Pokemon Go, brain teaser creations, and an array of puzzle games. The options are certainly vast.

With several hit releases winning over smartphone gamers in 2021, we thought we’d go through some of the best games for your phone at the moment.

Among Us

The biggest game ever in terms of monthly users, Among Us is a creation groups of friends have been enjoying for a while now, and it’s easy to see why. The aim of the game is to find the lurking imposter who is killing off members of the crew. After each round, players vote on who they think the guilty party is until the murderer is rumbled. If you haven’t experienced Among Us yet, definitely give it a try.

GeoGuessr

A particularly popular game with the travel community, GeoGuessr drops you in a variety of locations all around the world, and you have guess exactly where you are. The closer your guess is, the more points you get. It isn’t the most advanced game you’ll play but it certainly offers a unique insight into a number of stunning locations on this wonderful planet of ours.

Genshin Impact

If beautiful visuals and gorgeous graphics are your thing, then you’ll love exploring the open world in Genshin Impact. An action RPG game with gacha mechanics, Genshin Impact has been compared to Zelda: Breath of the Wild by some in the past. As well as exploring your surroundings, you can also summon new characters and complete various challenges in what is a truly brilliant mobile release.

Super Fowlst 2

An incredibly fun and entertaining smartphone game, Super Fowlst 2 is an arcade-style platformer where you play a brave chicken who is tasked with seeing off an array of evil demons. You can body-slam your opponent, explode various crate bombs, wear a robot-chicken suit, and a whole host of other hilarious and brilliantly fun ways of terminating your enemies.

Tiny Bird Garden game

An appealing release for any keen gardeners among us, Tiny Bird Garden lets you customise your very own outdoor space as you befriend birds along the way and collect a variety of items. If you’re keen to discover a calming game with a hint of comical value, then Tiny Bird Garden could be the game for you.

Death Pool game

Pool games are understandably popular, but Death Pool takes it up a notch. The aim of any pool game is to sink as many balls as you can on your way to victory, but in terms of Death Pool, you have to beat timers and avoid explosions. There are sticks of dynamite, combustible pool balls, and a variety of flammable objects. A fun albeit slightly silly release, Death Pool is a blast to play.