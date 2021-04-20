Introduction Of Apple File System

Apple has always been at the forefront of innovating on technologies that offer a user-friendly experience. From its systems to its software, the company is renowned for lesser breakdowns, corruption, and damage. This is a major reason why millions over the world prefer to use Apple products against other competitors.

The Apple File System, or APFS, was introduced in 2016 in the launch of its latest OS, High Sierra. It continued to be used for Catalina, Mojave, and subsequent operating systems.

The APFS was designed to be a file system that was not prone to breaking down and damage. However, just like any other software or piece of technology, APFS can be damaged because of-

Human error

Power and electricity fluctuations

External virus attacks

How to fulfill data recovery if your APFS-formatted files are deleted or lost? This is the problem that we will try to address in this article.

What to do if your APFS Files are Deleted or Lost?

Losing your data is never a pleasant feeling. Your system might contain everything from your marriage photos to your work files. Even if your file is formatted with APFS, it can get accidentally deleted or lost. When this happens, there are two major options that you can go for-

Taking your System to a Mac Expert or Service Centre-

You need to hand over the system to the Apple technicians and let them run the tests. Once they have done all the tests they will come back and tell you what they need to do to recover the data. Retrieving data is not easy, and the Apple technician will have his or her work cut out for them. However, the disadvantage of this method is inevitable. First, it takes time and effort since you have to go out to find an Apple store. Second, it may cost you several bucks if the issue is severe. Feeling a little annoyed? Move to the next method.

Use professional Mac Data Recovery Software to recover your Damaged Files-

The other option that is available to individuals that are looking to recover their data from an APFS file system is to use credible data recovery software. This software should be compatible with the new macOS Big Sur along with the T2 Silicon Chips.

Individuals going for this option should pay attention to how simple the software download and installation process is. You must check well in advance the kind of file types and media the data recovery software will help you to retrieve.

iBoysoft Mac Data Recovery Software: The Choice of Experts

While other competitors merely make claims, when it comes to actual data recovery, it is only iBoysoft that has been able to demonstrate proven results. Below are some of its advantages:

High Recovery Rate

One of the highest data recovery success rates in the industry to recover data from all data loss situations.

Guaranteed safety

Virus-free, risk-free, clean to install and read-only access to the storage device where you lost the data.

Super Reliable

Our data recovery software is used by world famous data recovery service providers: ontrack.com, drivesavers.com, digitaldata-solution.co.jp, etc.

Whether you are looking to recover deleted or damaged docs, sheets, images, or videos from your APFS or encrypted APFS file system, iBoysoft can help you be successful. It perfectly supports APFS drive data recovery on macOS Big Sur, Catalina, Mojave and High Sierra. It can also recover deleted/lost APFS partition with no fuse. The same goes for recovering data from APFS that is corrupted, damaged, and unmountable.

Even if your external hard drives are APFS formatted, you will be able to use the iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac to recover all the files from there as well. Whether it is the physical system drive, or the external hard drive, iBoysoft will be able to help you out.

Apart from APFS drive data recovery, iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac is capable to fulfil:

Encrypted APFS & T2 Chip Data Recovery

Deleted File Recovery

It delivers comprehensive solutions to recover deleted files on Mac, including photos, videos, documents, emails and music files, etc.

Unmountable Drive Data Recovery

Easily solve data recovery problem after Macintosh HD not mounted, external hard drive not mounting, etc.

Unreadable Drive Data Recovery

Quickly recover lost data after Macintosh HD, USB flash drive, SD card, memory card, external hard drive not readable, etc.

External Drive Data Recovery

Easily do external hard drive data recovery, SD card data recovery, USB drive data recovery, memory card data recovery.

Formatted Drive Data Recovery

Recover data lost due to Mac initialization, mistakenly formatting or other unexpected repartition operations on all types of drives.

System Crash Data Recovery

Recover files lost due to Mac not booting up, macOS/OS X crash, hard drive crash or other unbootable problem on Mac computer.

How to start using the iBoysoft Data Recovery Software for Mac(Apple) in 3 Easy Steps

Step 1- The Launch Stage

iBoysoft has a relatively easy download and installation process. All you need to do after the installation is to launch the software and follow the steps as has been mentioned.

Step 2- Scan the APFS Partition

Once you locate the APFS partition, select the ‘Scan’ option. Quick scan and Deep scan modes are both supported.

Step 3- Start the Recovery Process of the Data

Once the scan is over, the software will show you the result page. You are offered a preview feature. Choose the files that you feel you require and click on Recover. Always keep in mind: Save the recovered files to a different location.



The Final Word

A lot can be said about how potent this software is by reading its reviews and seeing what others are saying about it. While taking your system to a technician can be an expensive proposition, you can always go for a trustworthy Mac data recovery software provider like iBoysoft.