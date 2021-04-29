South Africa’s central bank has maintained its key interest rate at a record low of 3.5 percent, defying emerging-market peers who have raised rates in response to a jump in US Bond prices this year. In comparison to the central banks of Russia, Turkey, and Brazil, which raised the rates last week, the South African Reserve Bank said on Thursday that it will keep its main reserve ratio unchanged for the time being. With rising US Treasury yields, developing economies are vying for investor attention.

South Africa’s central bank is trying to recover from the worst economic crisis in the country’s history, with the economy contracting 7% for a year as a result of the global pandemic. A scheduled vaccination implementation has gotten off to a rocky start, and rolling power outages have resumed stymieing activity. This year’s growth is estimated to be about 3.8 percent, and “getting back to pre-covid production would take time,” according to the Reserve Bank.

Inflation is also projected to remain low in 2021, with the goal range being 3 to 6%, according to the report. The concern for developing economies is that increasing interest rates will intensify fiscal challenges as governments’ debt costs increase. According to the Institute of International Finance, Brazil’s government debts hit 102 percent of GDP at the end of the last year, rising from 89 percent a year ago caused by heavy public expenditure during the pandemic. South Africa’s increased from 64% to 82.5% of GDP during the year, increasing concerns about fiscal uncertainty. Those fiscal uncertainties are even stronger when it comes to the fast changes on the market due to the several new possibilities that are open for people. When a lot of them saw the upcoming economic crisis during the covid pandemic, they started to search for ways to generate and increase their profits, and one of the best opportunities for them was becoming aware of the forex market and a lot of them started searching for the best brokers in Forex who could give them the help they needed. The demand on the market was dramatically increased and the popularity of either forex brokers or exchange platforms increased, respectively. However, a lot of countries appear to have different regulations on such activities, but South Africa is trying to regulate the market by allowing only the platforms with special verification and license, which by their explanations will help people to protect themselves from possible risks.

According to new figures by Fitch Ratings, South Africa spent 18.6% of government funds servicing its debt last year, up from 14.2% in 2019. This corresponds to a total of 9.9% in developing markets, up from 8% previously.

This year, shareholders have sold more US Treasuries, betting that vaccines and President Joe Biden’s stimulus package would lift the economy and inflation, weakening the appeal of long-term bond profits. This year, the benchmark 10-year US yield has risen nearly a percentage point to 1.73 percent, providing investors with a more appealing alternative to riskier emerging-market debt. Last week, Brazil, Turkey, and Russia all strengthened their monetary policies more than economists predicted. Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates by two percent, above investor expectations, and Erdogan, who favors low rates, immediately fired the bank’s governor.

Inflation expectations have risen in the 3 nations that lifted taxes, primarily in food and fuel costs, which vary significantly more than core inflation. South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago downplayed concerns about the effect of increased US rates on the economy, claiming that South African interest rates were increasing in lockstep with Treasury yields. The majority of analysts polled by Bloomberg anticipate the South African Reserve Bank to make no change this year, with less than a fourth expecting a quarter-point increase at the central bank’s Meeting held in November.

However, Renaissance Capital’s chief economist, Charles Robertson, believes that the bank will be pushed to move more rapidly as a result of the rise in US bond yields. He also added that unless there is a major surprise in the United States, South Africa will have to join the rate-hiking loop this year.