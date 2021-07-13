How To Plan An Unforgettable Road Trip In Southern Africa

Driving one-way from Luanda, Angola to Johannesburg in South Africa will cost you approximately $268.83 based on current gas prices, according to trip calculations on travelmath.com. Road tripping in Southern Africa gives you the pleasure of enjoying scenic views and exploring fascinating attractions. Spanning the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic, Southern Africa has all the spectacular sights, from lush landscapes to breathtaking sea views, deserts, incredible wildlife, and roaring rivers. So, if you’ve been wondering where to go for a safari holiday in Africa, Southern Africa should be top of your list. All you need to do is prepare well in advance to make your vacation memorable. Below are simple tips on how to plan an unforgettable trip in Southern Africa.

Choose a route

Creating a Southern Africa road trip itinerary isn’t easy because the region offers a diversity of stunning scenery and thrilling adventures. Nonetheless, you can enjoy a fantastic trip if you choose a clockwise or counter-clockwise route instead of zig-zagging the entire region. You may decide to start your journey from South Africa, driving east past the Drakensberg and Kruger National park, upwards to Mozambique. On your way to Mozambique, don’t forget to visit Lesotho and Swaziland. While these countries are landlocked, they are gems worth exploring. Once you’re in Mozambique, you can drive to Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, and Zambia. Alternatively, you can travel from Mozambique to Zimbabwe and go to Zambia, Angola, and downwards to Namibia and Botswana. The route you choose will depend on your interests and the time you have set aside for travel.

Consider your vehicle

Your vehicle can make your trip epic or turn it into a nightmare. With this in mind, research the auto market thoroughly to identify automobiles designed for long-distance travel. The right road trip car will have enough space for passengers and cargo. It will also guarantee comfort, safety, fuel efficiency, and dependability, especially on rough terrain. While choosing a luxury car might seem ideal, stick to a budget-friendly vehicle when gauging features of different car models . Car theft and robbery are common in Southern Africa countries, so picking a luxury vehicle model will only attract thieves, turning an amazing road trip into a stressful occasion.

Plan for adventure

Road tripping is all about adventure, and the Southern part of Africa guarantees memorable experiences. So, before you can hop into your car and hit the road, create a list of must-see places in Southern Africa countries. Think of Victoria Falls, located between the Zambia and Zimbabwe border, Kruger National Park in South Africa, Lake Malawi, and Okavango Delta in Botswana. Other places worth your time are Mozambique’s Quirimbas Archipelago, Sossuvlei in Namibia, and South Luangwa National park in Zambia. All these places give you a chance to enjoy thrilling adventures from hiking to rock climbing, fishing, snorkeling, and kayaking. Not to mention, come close to exotic wildlife while on safari at Kruger National Park or Okavango Delta.

There’s nothing quite exciting like going on a road trip to Southern Africa. You’ll have numerous opportunities to explore incredible places, from lush landscapes to fascinating deserts, beautiful coastlines, and exotic wildlife. However, to make your trip unforgettable, you must plan, choose a route, pick the right car, and prepare for a never-ending adventure.