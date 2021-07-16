Outsourced IT Support: The Boost That South African SMEs Need

Technical problems are the bane of every industry.

Whether it’s a server issue, a problem with connectivity, or even something as simple as a blue screen of death popping up on an essential device. Whatever the cause, when technical problems arise, they put a damper on productivity, efficiency, and your day-to-day operations, until they can be resolved. All of which come together to impact a business’ finances and cause unforeseen expenses.

So many companies rely on internal IT departments to come to the rescue. They hire IT experts as part of their complement of staff, and expect that the teams’ expertise will safeguard them against technical problems, or at the very least lessen the impact when they occur.

But not every business has this option, and even those that do often find that an internal IT teams’ efficiency lessens over time. Finding the right technical experts with the right expertise is not only an expensive and time-consuming undertaking, but it also isn’t a guarantee that your business will continue uninterrupted. After all, even the most experienced IT expert will have gaps in their knowledge that will only expand over time, as advances in technology make their learnings and experiences outdated.

Managing a business’ IT infrastructure is a time-consuming task that leaves little room for an individual to expand their technical knowledge or hone their skills. Beyond the ritual tasks of maintenance – updates and upgrades that need to be done in order to keep your business secure – every technological hiccup becomes an internal IT teams’ responsibility. Every outage demands their attention, along with ever user who can’t remember their password, or whose devices simply refuse to operate as they should.

The longer a person remains in a team, the more experienced they will become in handling specific queries, but the less they’ll learn about advances in technology and the technicalities that come with them. This makes it ever more difficult for internal teams to handle advanced threats, or problems that occur outside the realm of their existing knowledge, quickly and efficiently. Every new threat needs to be thoroughly investigated, and time to resolve. Time that would be better put towards your core business, rather than problem-solving.

So what is the solution? Does this mean that companies shouldn’t hire internal IT teams at all?

IT teams have value in and of themselves. But their efforts, skills and knowledge should not be wasted on tasks that could be handled more efficiently by an external team. This is where the value in outsourced IT support lies, particularly for South African businesses, who operate in a fluctuating economy, often with small budgets, and who face difficulties beyond the mundane.

The impact that load shedding, for example, can have on a business goes beyond the time that businesses are forced to spend offline. Regular power outages can easily cause equipment to fail, or data to disappear when machines are incorrectly shut down. Having an external team to turn to when these kinds of occurrences crop up can save businesses both time, effort, and money. And that’s not even to mention the fact that external support teams can take action to ensure that your business remains online, even when load shedding hits.

When problems arise, you want someone your teams can turn to who already has the knowledge you need, and who can see the issue resolved as quickly as possible. When you work with outsourced IT support teams, you aren’t just getting one person you can trust to have your company’s interests at heart. You have access to a whole team of dedicated IT professionals whose job it is to stay up to date on the latest technological advances, and who know the quickest and best solutions, because they’ve already implemented them for other businesses across South Africa and the world.

You want a team that’s available 24/7, so that whatever your needs are, whenever they may arise, you can trust that they will be addressed without compromising your business operations.

Your business needs an IT support partner like Solid Systems to boost your bottom line, and see you not just reaching your company goals, but exceeding them.

