Windows 10 Start Button Not Working- Simple Tips to Sort the Problem

About Windows 10 Start Button Not Working

Well, it can be not very pleasant if your windows 10 start button is not working. This can slow down your day to day tasks that you do on your System. In addition, a lot of people or system users have no clue how to sort it. Even after trying the basic restart, there is no change. In order to solve this troublesome problem of the windows ten start option, here are some things that you can do.

Why does this by any possibility happen? There are different causes, including:

Ephemeral information records that the Start button uses are awful or out of date

Cortana’s forms are awful or outdated.

A known glitch in Windows 10 that makes the Start button freeze

The Start button under your specific Windows account is hammering or missing.

Windows Explorer on your structure is not working properly.

Bit by bit directions to Fix Windows 10 Start button Not Opening

By and by to get to the fixes and changes that will settle this issue. We’ll work down this overview from the most un-requesting advantageous answers for the more inconsistent and included ones.

Sign Out of Your Microsoft Account

As each customer signs in to their Microsoft account on a Windows 10 PC, countless applications and various things recorded on the Start button get put away. If you stay endorsed in for huge time intervals, these saves can eventually get outstandingly gigantic or sabotaged.

Exactly when you log out and subsequently back into your record, a critical number of these things are cleared and animated. So a phenomenal helpful answer for Windows 10 Start button issues is essentially logging out and back in.

To log out, select the Start button (on the off chance that it’s basically working with an extended deferral), choose your profile picture, and a short time later, select Sign-out.

It wouldn’t harm you to in like manner restart your PC. Then, at the point when you log indeed to your Microsoft account, test the Start button to check whether the leeway is no more.

Restart Windows Explorer

This is similarly the product that serves the Start button, so restarting it can resolve a considerable load of Start button issues.

Then peer down to Windows Explorer under the Windows Processes section. Right-click Windows Explorer and select End task.

You will see your workspace two or multiple times, and the taskbar may indeed evaporate. Give the two or three seconds to restart the Windows Explorer measure subsequently. After this, select the Windows 10 Start button and check whether the issues you were having are by and by settled.

Check for Windows Updates

If the issue is at this point happening, it’s altogether possible your interpretation of the Windows 10 start button is not working. A good advantageous answer for this is to guarantee you have the sum of the latest fundamental Windows invigorates.

At the point when the aggregate of the latest updates is visible clearly. Now, restart your PC and test the Windows Start button again.

Yield for Corrupt System Files

Maybe the most generally perceived establishments for a going crazy Start button are demolished or hurt system records. However, you can do your Windows 10 system a lot of good by running a structured record analysis and fixing those system’s data.

You should use two orders in gathering to yield and fix your structure: DISM and SFC.

In the brief request window, type the going with request and press Enter.

DISM.exe/Online/Cleanup-picture/Restorehealth

Restart your PC and test the Start button again to check whether the issues are presently gone.

Clear Cortana Temporary Files

Various people don’t comprehend that Cortana is throughout composed into the Windows Start button. Therefore, issues with Cortana can genuinely impact the introduction of the Start button itself.

The most generally perceived Cortana issue is brief Cortana documents getting polluted and causing slack each time you select the Start button. Clear these short records, and you could quickly resolve the leeway issue.

It wouldn’t harm to restart your PC in the wake of running these orders as well.

Uninstall or Fix Dropbox

Expecting you don’t use the Dropbox application, uninstall it from your System, and you should see the issues evaporate.

In any case, expecting you need to keep Dropbox, you’ll need to roll out an improvement to the Windows Registry to fix these battles.

For Dropbox customers, this is an incredibly ordinary protest, and most customers report that this fix reliably settles the issues their seeing with their Start button.

Windows 10 Start button Problems – More Details

Issues using the Windows 10 Start button can be bothersome considering the way that all that you require to use – applications, settings, to say the very least – are completely found there.

Windows 10 menu Issues

This technical change may seem like a long and tiring task, but it will definitely help with the functioning of the PC. You will need to reinstall the basic windows file and re-run the software so that all the problematic files are gone. This will enhance the functions of your overall System. If you cannot do this alone, try to get some tech support for this job. This seems like a simple and quick task, but it may take some time.

Try out the Basic Way

For this, all you have to do is follow whatever guidance that the System. It will lead you to a simple check of the problem so that the System can pinpoint the root of the problem. After the problem is clear, you can choose to work on it yourself and do a DIY, or you can contact the Microsoft helpline to get proper help.

Check the files of the System Once

This is just a small and quick step to ensure that all the files of the System are fully in support. Sometimes, the corrupt files may cause a lot of damage to the computer. Moreover, the corrupted files may also carry some small viruses or malware. This malware is the leading cause of most of your system problems. So, to keep a clean check on windows 10 pc, you have to check the entire System files once.

Make another customer account.

This can bring a significant change to the functioning of your laptop or pc. However, the software might work efficiently once you switch up the customer account. This is because the old files and data are not used when you log in with the new credentials and performance. So, what you can do in this is add or shift the important data to the new Windows 10 drive. This way, you can use your System and other software freely and easily.

To make another customer account again, Open Task head and select Run new task from its File menu. Then, tick the holder for Create this endeavour with definitive benefits and type net customer NewUsername NewPassword/incorporate the case.

Check for the latest Windows Update.

The updates can play a crucial role in the performance of your System. Be it any windows system. The updates are vital for the excellent performance of the PC. Not only on windows but also on iOS, the updates can greatly change how the software works. So, even in the case of the start menu or button not working, the updates will ensure a smooth functioning of the windows 10 system.

Conclusion

Now you know the basics of fixing this fundamental problem with your windows ten System. Make sure to keep these little tips and methods in mind to solve the start menu issues. These were some of the simplest ways to solve the start menu issues. If any problem regarding the System or menu still bothers you, then contact windows help!