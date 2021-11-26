Hyderabad is an old city founded in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, a ruler of the Qutab Shahi dynasty. So, lots of tourists visit Hyderabad to have a view of heritage buildings and historical sites constructed by Qutb Shahi Sultans and Nizams of this region. Some of these tombs, forts, and monuments are now declared UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

How to reach Hyderabad

Tourists reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport that is 20 Km away from Hyderabad by flights from different cities in India and foreign countries. The facility of online air ticket booking offered by various airlines is very helpful to tourists now. Air India, Go Air, SpiceJet, and IndiGo are the airlines running daily flights here.

Several express trains arrive from different Indian cities to Hyderabad Railway Station, Secunderabad Railway Station, or Kachiguda Railway Station. Inter-state buses also run Hyderabad to various nearby cities, like Chennai, Bangalore, Tirupati, and Mumbai.

Historical places in Hyderabad

Golconda Fort – This fort is also called Golla Konda which means ‘Shepherds’ Hill’ in the Telugu language. Rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty built it, which was later ruled by the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It comprises four forts enclosed within a 10 Km-long wall, with several cannons on semicircular bastions. There are 8 gates, palaces, 4 drawbridges, temples, mosques, and halls; among which Fateh Darwazaan, Bala Hissar Gate, Durbar Hall, Mosque of Ibrahim, and the Baradari are popular tourist attractions.

Char Minar – This landmark monument was built in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah its name and literally means ‘Four Minarets’. It has a mosque on its top floor of this four-storied structure made of limestone, granite, and marble. It has a unique square shape with a 56 meter-high minaret at each corner of the building. Each minaret has a series of two balconies and is crowned with a dome.

Qutub Shahi Tombs – These tombs were made by different rulers of the Qutub Shahi dynasty in Ibrahim Bagh, close to Golconda Fort. These tombs vary in size and were erected on a single platform. Each tomb has a square shape, provided with a dome and pointed arches, following Indian and Persian architectural styles. The entire tombs are covered with intricate stone carvings and surrounded by beautiful gardens.

Mecca Masjid – It is also called Makkah Masjid, which is counted among the largest mosques in India. It is a Friday mosque that can hold 10000 people at a time. It was built by Muhammad Qutub Shah in the 17th century. Its central arch was made of bricks made of holy soil brought from Mecca. The total structure is made of stonework and the huge prayer hall is surrounded by five arches and two minarets.

Chowmahalla Palace – It is also called Chowmahalla that means ‘four palaces’ in the Deccani Urdu language. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010 due to its unique architecture that is a combination of Mughal and Persian styles. The spectacular Durbar Hall in Khilwat Mubarak, Roshan Bangla, Clock Tower, and Council Hall are the main attractions of this tourist site.

Salar Jung Museum – This art museum is located in Dar-ul-Shifa in Old Hyderabad, on the bank of River Musi. It contains numerous paintings, rare manuscripts, beautiful sculptures, artifacts made of metals and ceramic, carpets, clocks, and imported furniture pieces displayed in 38 semicircular galleries on two floors of the building.

Taramati Baradari – It is a roadside inn at Ibrahim Bagh with historical value. It was made by Abdullah Qutub Shah and named after a Kuchipudi dancer called Taramati. It is marked with 12 entrances for cross-ventilation. Its open pavilion contains a huge auditorium, an air-cooled theatre, a banquet hall, a swimming pool, and a restaurant.

Malwala Palace – This palace was built in 1845 near CharMinar in Hyderabad. It was famous for its carved wooden pavilion and the unique combination of Mughal and Rajasthani architectural styles. However, only the grand gateway of this structure now exists, as the entire building was demolished to make a shopping complex in 2000.

Toli Masjid – It is also called Damri Masjid, located in Karwan that is a suburban area of Hyderabad, between Golconda Fort and Char Minar. It was built by Mir Musa Khan Mahaldar in 1082, following Qutub Shahi architectural style. It contains two large halls and the outer hall is marked with five beautifully decorated arches.

Thousand Pillar Temple – This Hindu temple is located in Hanamkonda town on the outskirts of Warangal, built by the rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty. It is also called Rudreshwara Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Surya Deva. However, pilgrims can worship only in the shrine of Lord Shiva now, as the other two shrines do not have idols anymore.

Therefore, a visit to Hyderabad can satisfy tourists with views of these magnificent tourist attractions in and around this city.