Building a Rewarding Career with the MSCJ

Education plays an important role in the life of everyone that dares to undertake it. It not only helps to shape character and attitude, but it also helps to build intellect, wisdom and opinion. Additionally, it helps to be more informed about the world, places, languages, cultures and many more.

Education helps us to provide exposure, learn how to be civilized as well as how to relate with other people. It teaches the practicality of life and how to adapt to different situations. It helps us to meet other people, make friends, be social and self-confident.

Equally important, it helps to provide opportunities to earn money and improve your standard of living. Furthermore, with it, you can have a positive impact on your immediate community, society and country. You may read about the importance of education from this article https://www.habitatbroward.org/benefits-of-education/.

Education is however not straight-jacketed. It involves various levels and degrees of difficulty and exposure to cater to different sets of people. There is the elementary level for people just starting especially children and young ones. There are intermediate levels involving secondary education and early university education like bachelor’s degrees.

Furthermore, there are the more advanced levels which include master’s degrees and doctors of philosophy degrees. These higher levels can include research courses to help improve a certain discipline. Each level of education builds on a lower level.

This means that you cannot start at a higher level without passing through to a reasonable extent the lower levels. Education also involves a wide variety of disciplines that help to cater to different interests and demands. One of these disciplines and a very popular one at that is nursing.

A nursing degree leads to a job as a nurse. This is a profession that is within the healthcare sector and involves caring for people, families and communities. Nurses help to attain, maintain and to recover good health to ailing people. This in essence helps to create good quality of life.

Nursing and Criminal Justice

The role of a nurse extends beyond just ensuring people are in good health. It also involves prevention and ensuring that people live well and that they are safe. For this reason, this discipline is interwoven with several other disciplines such as criminal justice.

Criminal justice as a career provides a way for people in the field to give back to their society or community. It is a career that is focused on helping others just like nursing to protect them from harm and keep them safe.

Common career paths include law enforcement, social work, correctional officers, investigators, crime prevention specialists and criminal profilers. It also involves drug enforcement professionals, detectives, probation officers, criminal justice instructors, correctional counselors and so on.

In recent years, there has been a surge in demand for professionals that have overlapping skills in nursing and criminal justice. Having these skills will make you more proficient and desired. They will also provide opportunities to take on greater roles in management, consulting, education and other fields.

Pursuing a career in nursing is challenging and adding criminal justice to it makes it all the more challenging. The beauty of this however that it is deeply rewarding especially for someone that loves to help others. Asides from this and many other benefits, you also earn competitive salaries and get lots of opportunities for advancement in your career.

To be successful in such careers, you need to have empathy. You also must be physically fit and have fast as well as accurate reflexes. You must be able to think on your feet.

Getting a Degree in Nursing and Criminal Justice

Seeing as these two disciplines are in great demand especially when paired, universities have started offering courses to help integrate them. This is often at the advanced levels like master’s degree and Ph.D.

Oftentimes, students take a bachelor’s degree in either one of the two courses or a related discipline and then advance to a master’s degree. At the master’s level, they can have each of the degrees as standalone courses or take it as a dual degree.

Earning the dual degree will prepare these degree holders to function in unconventional roles within the health system and the justice system. They can formulate policies that lead to a reformation of these fields and design as well as pioneer new inventions.

Graduates of this course can respond to changing policies and respond appropriately to disasters and the many challenges in our world. Challenges such as migration, terrorism, climate change, drug peddling and so on. They can create solutions and respond to how all of these threaten the sound health of society at large.

Because, the overlapping of these fields is still relatively a new development, some of the roles may not be well defined. However, as a graduate of the course, you will be prepared to interface with both the criminal justice and health care systems.

You need to have the investigative skill of law enforcement professionals plus the caring skill of a nurse. Some common career paths in this field include legal nurse consultant, sexual assault nurse assessor, forensic nurses, etc.

Additionally, you do not even need to attend a physical school. You can take these courses online. You can click here to find more information about this.

Conclusion

Nursing is an in-demand skill that is related to caring for people so that they live in optimal health. The same can be said of criminal justice. The difference this time is that criminal justice helps prevent harm from coming to them. When it does come, they help them to get justice and relief so that they can recover.

Combining these two disciplines help to create a rare breed of professionals who are filled with empathy. Additionally, they are tough enough to help victims get the justice they deserve.