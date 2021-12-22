Substitute For Tomato Sauce- The Best Replacements for the Tangy Taste!

About Tomato Sauce

Are you looking for the best substitute for tomato sauce? Here, we will discuss all the possible substitutes that you can bring or make into your kitchen when you are out of tomato sauce. Before we dig into the list of tomato sauce substitutes, let us know more about tomato sauce first.

It is one of the most common or widely used sauces in kitchens all across the world. The simple yet, the flavourful thick sauce goes along with almost all mix of ingredients. The initial use of tomato sauce can be traced back to the early 1600s. In the ancient pasta sauces recipes, the tomato sauce can was heavily used. Along with this, just like alfredo sauce, numerous other regions worldwide started using this tangy sauce as well.

Why Look for a Substitute?

When it comes to tomato sauce, most of the chefs or dedicated home cooks don’t like to take any chance. However, there can be times when you run out of tomato sauce, and now it’s too late to call back the recipe! This list of tomato sauce substitutes will surely help you out in such cases! Moreover, with the constant modification of the old recipes, some of the tomato sauce replacements may even make the dish taste better!

Substitutes for Tomato Sauce

The Good Old Ketchup!

Yes, that is right! To your surprise, you can find the same incredible taste of tomato sauce in the readily available tomato ketchup! Well, this might not be the case in all the recipes, but with some of the dishes, you can barely tell the difference! Moreover, due to the convenience and availability, a lot of homes and food joints around the world use this regularly! This can only work out if you want a kick of sweetness in your dish. This is because the tomato ketchup is way sweeter than the original homemade tomato sauce. So, if you don’t want to mess up your master recipe with the sweet taste of ketchup, avoid this tomato sauce substitute and pick any other!

Tomato Puree

If you are looking for a very easy or basic tomato sauce substitute, then this one might be for you! Yes, the simple blend of tomatoes can do a great job just as your homemade tomato sauce. Here, it would be best if you kept in mind that they have no other ingredients added to them. So, if you are looking/wanting the exact or particular taste of this sauce, then make sure that you add the additional ingredients.

Another important thing that you need to keep in mind is that you can use the canned version or make it yourself. It all depends on how much effort you are okay with. The canned one may have some preservatives, but it is effortless to use. On the other hand, the homemade tomato puree made with the new tomatoes crush will bring a magical taste to the recipe.

Can of Juice!

You might wonder how the tomato juice can add the same taste and flavour as the tomato sauce. The taste and texture might not be the same as the sauce, but as a tomato sauce substitute, this can also work pretty well with a lot of dishes. The main ingredient or flavour of the juice and the sauce is the same. The only difference is that the tomato sauce may have some preservatives, just as all the other juices found in the market. Another thing that is the difference is the texture. The sauce brings a beautiful sense of thickness into your dish. At the same time, the juice will be only able to get the favour.

Canned Tomatoes

This is the easiest or simplest way to replace the tomato sauce in many recipes. The main reason for this is that the tomato sauce and canned tomatoes are almost the same. Here, there are two ways that you can use canned tomatoes. The first is to add the canned tomatoes directly to the recipe. Hence, this will bring nice bite and tanginess to the dish. The other way you can do this is by giving your touch to the canned tomatoes.

You can do here that you can mash or lightly grind the tomatoes with your choice of ingredients. Here, the options are vast and open. You can use as many other seasonings as you want in the canned tomato paste.

Fresh ones!

What can be a better substitute for tomato sauce than freshly diced or chopped tomatoes! One of the main reasons people avoid making/using the thick sauce is that it is a highly time-consuming task. However, in the case of fresh tomatoes, you can make the dish even better! The fresh juice of the tomatoes might not be as thick as the sauce, but it indeed is more delicious! A lot of Italian chefs who know how to make authentic tomato sauce will always recommend using fresh tomatoes, even in your sauce.

Tomato Soup?

This might sound weird to some people, but tomato soup is a great tomato sauce substitute. If you are ever left with some leftover tomato soup, and you don’t know what to do with it, then here is your answer. If you don’t have any soup that has been leftover, then we have a hack for that as well! You can use the dry powder that comes under various brands. With this ready-to-use tomato soup powder, you can instantly make the tomato soup and then use it as tomato sauce. However, it would be best and easy if you kept a few things in mind with the powder tomato soup. The first and the major part of keeping in mind here is consistency. To keep the thickness of the tomato soup according to your need, use limited water.

Keep a check on the water and powder ratio so that your soup does not become extra runny. Also, these ready-made power has a lot of seasonings, salt, and sugar, basil. So, when you are trying to make any dish with this tomato sauce substitute, make sure to keep these things in mind.

Pasta Sauce

If you are okay with the aroma and taste of the Italian herbs and seasonings in your dish, then this replacement of tomato sauce is just for you! Here we have a tangy alternative that only works with Italian or similar dishes. This is because when you opt to add the pasta sauce to your dish, many other elements come along as well. Here, we are talking about herbs like oregano, thyme, etc. These small ingredients can bring out a significant influence on your dish. So, if you don’t want to add an Italian touch to your recipe, don’t opt for this!

Tomato Paste

Tomato Paste is a bit different from tomato sauce and tomato puree. Here, we have a thick paste of tomatoes that has been blended into a highly smooth consistency. Most of the tomato paste that you can find in the market near you has no other ingredients besides preservatives. Another thing to keep in mind or note here is that the paste is very thick. With the thick consistency, it becomes highly concentrated. So, if you are planning to add tomato paste in any of your recipes, make sure to add a small amount only, or else the tanginess will surely overpower.

Conclusion

Paste, soup, puree, or anything else. Now you know the best tomato sauce replacements that you can opt for. With these tomato sauce ingredients, you will get excellent results. However, it all depends on the different recipes and methods of cooking. Each of the alternatives will have its distinct taste and texture. So, make sure to choose the best by keeping all these things in mind.