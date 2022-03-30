How to rejuvenate your human hair wig

There are so many different types of human hair wigs in South Africa that it is a very special moment when we finally decide on “the one” to take home. That feeling of a brand-new human hair wig right out of the pack is so amazing, that we automatically start wondering, “Will I be able to maintain this hair like that?” or “How will I keep this wig looking great like this?” or even “How do I prevent this human hair wig from getting dry?”

Although we all know that no wig will last forever, inevitably they will become dry and in need of a rejuvenation program to bring them back to their original glory. There are many different ways to rejuvenate a wig, and depending on the hair specialist that you ask, he or she will give you a different recipe. That is why here at LolaSilk we decided to investigate what seems to be the best rejuvenation process for human hair wigs in South Africa. Below you will find a suggestion of a step-by-step process that you could use to revive your wig at home:

1. Gently detangle your human hair wig

The first and sometimes the most difficult step of all the rejuvenation programs is to detangle the human hair wig in a way to avoid even more damage to it. It is important that you set aside some time to take care of your wig, so you don’t have to rush through this process, especially when it comes to detangling the hair.

If you are finding it too difficult to detangle your hair, try applying a detangling hair spray to help you. The best way is to start brushing at the bottom and only then move upwards until the roots are reached. This will help to keep as many strands as possible in place.

Just remember that, as with any type of hair, every time you brush your wig, just like your own natural hair, you will experience some level of shedding, which is especially bad for wigs that are in desperate need of rejuvenation.

2. Before washing, apply the natural oil

Some stylists would prefer to skip this step and go directly to washing the wig. Depending on how dry your hair looks, you might want to consider adding this step to the rejuvenation process.

After the hair is completely detangled, gently apply a natural oil as a pre-wash treatment. You can use Argan, Moroccan, Avocado, or even Coconut oil. The most important part is to apply and massage all strands, focusing especially on the areas that are a bit drier. You will immediately feel your human hair wig getting back its moisture and the soft touch feel, apart from smelling amazing.

After the gentle massage with oil, place your wig inside a plastic bag or shower cap and leave it for approximately 30 minutes.

3. Wash and condition

The next step is to wash all the oil out of the hair. Try to use a high moisturizing shampoo and make sure you apply it gently to avoid tangling your human hair wig all over again. You might have to repeat the washing to make sure all the oil is removed. When rinsing, keep the water flowing in the same direction, from roots to ends, to avoid tangling your hair again.

As soon as your wig is clean, you must apply a high-moisturizing conditioner to it. Pass your fingers through the hair to make sure it is well spread and to remove any possible tangling that may have happened during the washing process.

Leave your human hair wig with conditioning for 3 to 5 minutes or follow the instructions on the product bottle. Make sure you rinse it thoroughly the same way you did when rising the shampoo.

4. Deep Conditioning

Place your wig on one side of a large towel and cover it with the other side, squeezing the excess water out. Now it is time to apply your deep conditioning. You can use a hair mask or even make your own recipe for natural deep conditioning. Apply the product or mixture while your hair is still humid from the washing process. Pass your fingers through your hair the same way you did with your conditioner. Leave it doing its magic for 30 minutes at least, then rinse it thoroughly, making sure you remove all product residues.

5. Drying and styling

Now it is time to see the results. The best option would be to leave your hair to air dry, but if you are planning to wear it straight away, you can apply a heat protectant spray to the entire hair and set the blow dryer at a low temperature. Use the blow dryer without any brushes at the beginning and only start styling with a brush when the hair is almost dry to avoid breakage.

After following this process, you will be able to see and feel the difference in your human hair wig. Try not to wash your wig too often, always use low heat temperatures for styling, avoid sleeping with or swimming with your wig, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sun. These are important tips to avoid your beautiful human hair wig from getting too dry too soon.