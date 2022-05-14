Trisha Kar Madhu, one of the most prominent Bhojpuri actresses, dancers, and social media personalities, is once again in the lake of controversy on the internet. You may recognize popular and elite Bhojpuri actress Trisha kar from movies such as Hum Hai Hindustani, Mukkadar, and Dulhan Ganga Par Ke. She has obtained a reputation for being a sizzling Bengali actress in the past few years. She has also appeared in several Bhojpuri item numbers, including Jab Jab Piya Rowayi Ho, Penhal Odhal Chod Da, and Jani Ja Kamaye.

With such a wide range of enduring work in Bhojpuri Cinema, how did Trisha Kar Madhu become fans’ major target of criticism in 2022? You will find out in this reading.

Today, we present to you everything you need to know about Trisha Kar Madhu and her viral video that almost demolished her career. Let’s get started:

Who is Trisha Kar Madhu?

Born on 10 January 1994, Trisha Kar Madhu is a native of Konnagar, West Bengal, India. At the age of 22, she kick-started her career in Bhojpuri cinema with the popular movie “Hum Hai Hindustani”, which included high-end Bhojpuri stars such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritu Pandey, and Kajal Rajwani. After the movie’s success at the box office, Trisha Kar Madhu became one of the hottest and most-wanted item girls in the Bhojpuri industry.

She also started obtaining fame on social media such as Instagram. Currently, she has approximately 350K followers and thousands of likes and comments on her reels.

Fans are also wondering if Trisha Kar Madhu is her real name? The answer is no. Popular Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu’s birth name is Trisha Khan. She currently lives in Patna, Bihar, India.

According to the inside details, Trisha completed her high school graduation as well as an undergraduate program in Kolkata, Bengal, India. She studied at Mani School and Ashutosh College in Calcutta, India, respectively.

Surprisingly enough, Trisha Kar Madhu desired to become a criminal psychologist during college. However, after college, she started appearing in auditions for big-screen dramas and modeling projects. She landed on a few modeling projects and finally obtained deserving success with Hum Hai Hindustani’s first movie with Khesari Lal Yadav.

What is Trisha Kar Madhu’s age?

As mentioned before, Trisha Khan or popularly known as Trisha Kar Madhu, was born on 10th January 1994. She is currently 28 years old. She has lived a countable number of years in Kolkata, Bengal, India, where she also got her college degree. Further, She moved to Patna, Bihar, India for modeling and acting in Bhojpuri cinema.

BIOGRAPHY

Full name Trishakar Madhu Instagram handle @trishakarmadhu Twitter handle @trishakarmadhu Tiktok handle @trishakarmadhu Nickname Trishakar Birthday January 10th, 1994 Birthplace Konnagar, West Bengal, India Lives in Patna, Bihar, India Educational Background University of Kolkata (Undergraduate) Profession Dancer and Actor in the Bhojpuri Industry Age 28 years old Weight NA Height 5’6’’ (167 cm) Boyfriend Sandy (Rumor boyfriend after leaked video) Marital Status Not Married Parents Pratima Kar Religion Hinduism Famous Songs Udhari Babu, Viral Bhailu Facebook Pa, Hanuman Gear, Bhabhiji Kanwar Sariya Lijiye and more Co-workers Pawan Kumar, Arvind Akela, Kehsari Lal Yadav, Samar Singh, Rakesh Mishra. Bonus fact Rumored to be in a relationship with Pawan Kumar, Bhojpuri singer after call recording leaked in 2020.

What are Trisha Kar Madhu’s Height, Weight, and Body Measurements?

To begin with, Trisha Kar Madhu’s height is average. She is 5’6″ tall. It means that she is 167 centimeters tall. In her song videos with popular singers, including Pawan Singh, Abhishek Singh, Rakesh Mishra, and others, she is seen wearing traditional as well as western clothing. She also wears heels which make her appear taller than she already is.

She has a sexy body figure measuring 36 – 32 – 38 inches. Most of her song videos are counted among the top bold videos in the Bhojpuri industry. Not only this, but she is also a well-acknowledged dancer in Kollywood. Her body weight is only 55 kilograms.

Her complexion is Almond-White. She has long-length black hair. Her eye color is also black. She has a beautiful spot on her left cheek. You can check Trisha Kar Madhu’s best and latest reels on your Instagram profile.

What is Trisha Kar Madhu’s ethnicity?

For the most part, Trisha Kar Madhu is Bengali by ethnicity as she was born and brought up there. She is not “bihari” by birth. She has moved to Patna, Bihar, India, to embrace her career as a dancer, model, and actress in the Bhojpuri industry. In the context of religion, Trisha Kar Madhu is not Muslim. Many sources mention that she goes by the name “Trisha Khan.” But it’s untrue. Her middle name “KAR” comes from her mother’s side. By nationality, she is Indian. She follows Hinduism and worships the “Goddess.”

Here’s a fun fact: do you know? Trisha Kar Madhu’s zodiac sign is Capricorn, which makes her ambitious, passionate, and hard-working. According to the inside details, Trisha comes from a middle-class family, living a simple life in Kolkata. Her father is a Hindu (Yadav), making her a Muslim. It is assumed that to avoid any form of casteism in the Bhojpuri Industry, she removed “Yadav” from her name and replaced it with “kar madhu.”

Is Trisha Kar Madhu married?

No. In the past few years, 28 years old sizzling and hot dancer and actress Trisha Kar Madhu has appeared on screen with several men. However, she has not been in a relationship with any of the singers or co-actors. She also has never been married. Yet, of course, in multiple Bhojpuri song videos, she has played the part of “wife.”

A Recent interview with Trisha revealed that she is not in a relationship. She does not have a boyfriend. For now, she is emphasizing on her career and desires to acquire the same level of fame in the Bhojpuri cinema that she had prior to her viral video. To view more details about Trisha Kar Madhu ka viral video, please scroll down.

Who is Trisha Kar Madhu’s husband?

Trisha Kar Madhu is currently single. She is neither in any relationship nor married to anyone. In the past, Trisha Kar Madhu’s video went viral on the web with Suraj Kumar Yadav, a.k.a. Sandy. Sandy is a Bhojpuri actor who has upto 1.9 million followers on Instagram. According to the inside details of the video, Sandy and Trisha Kar Madhu were sharing an intimate moment. As the video spread on the internet, there was constant bashing between Sandy and Trisha Kar Madhu through interviews.

Inside details also disclose that after the viral video controversy Trisha Kar Madhu.

What is TrishaKar Madhu’s Net Worth?

To begin with, according to the latest Indian Celebrity net worth estimation 2022, Trisha Kar Madhu’s Net worth stands at 10 Crore. That is approximately 1.3 Million USD based on the current exchange rate. At the age of 27 only, Trisha Kar Madhu earned the highest part of her net worth from her dance performances and appearances in popular Bhojpuri songs. Up until now, she has done 22 songs with popular singers such as Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Arvind Akela, and Rakesh Mishra.

Inside details reveal that Trisha Kar Madhu’s initial charge for appearance in music videos is 5 lakh INR or more. It is 6, 000 USD as per the latest exchange rate.

Who is the man with Trisha Kar Madhu in the viral video?

In the latest viral music video of Trisha Kar Madhu, the man you can see with her is Pawan Kumar. He is one of the best Bhojpuri singers and songwriters in Patna, Bihar. In the previous Trisha Kar Madhu’s viral video, where you can see her in a vulnerable position, the man is Sandy.

According to the details of the video, both were in an intimate position and shooting it for their personal entertainment. However, Trisha Kar Madhu strongly doubts that Sandy has leaked the video for publicity. On the contrary, Sandy is contrasting blame on Trisha by saying she has leaked the video for TRP.

Later on, after a few months of leaked video on the internet, Trisha Kar Madhu spoke to the media and put forward that she thought there was a third party who leaked the video.

Several videos also disclosed that both Trisha Kar Madhu and Sandy’s families were struggling because of the leaked video. Their reputation in society is downmarket. Now, both Sandy and Trisha desire to find out and take legal action against the person who leaked the video in the first place.

Who is Trisha’s husband?

As mentioned before, Trisha Kar Madhu is single and not married. Varun Manian is the husband of Chennai-based businesswoman and actress Trisha Krishnan, who often appears in Telugu and Tamil movies.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, Trisha Kar Madhu is once again back on track, focusing on her career in the Bhojpuri industry. Before she knows, another bomb of Trisha Kar Madhu’s call recording with some man went viral. In the call recording, it is quite clear that Trisha had maintained a physical relationship with this man. She is asking him if he also had blood on his undergarments. Various fans have argued that it is not Trisha’s voice in the recording but it’s Anupama Yadav.

Anupama Yadav has targeted Trishakar Madhu for a long time in the past as well. She is a big-time singer and stage show dancer in the industry.

Do you want to know more about your favorite Bhojpuri stars? Keep up on this website and get regular updates about the most trending and viral actors and actresses from third-world states. Thank you.