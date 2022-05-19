If you came across the name Mahira Sharma for the first time. Then you must be wondering who she is? How does she look? Her age, her personal details, and many more. Moreover, you get an idea that she became popular from Big Boss by the title. But what else does she do after Big boss? These are some of the questions that are running into your mind. Thus dive into the article to know details about Mahira Sharma.

Who is Mahira Sharma?

To begin with, Mahira Sharma was born on November 25th, 1997, in Jammu and Kashmir, in a Brahmin family. She is the daughter of Sanya Sharma. Her mom is also on Instagram by the Instagram id: @saniyasharma121.Also, Mahira is a younger sister of her brother Akash Sharma. She completed her basic education and then shifted to Mumbai for modeling and acting. Moreover, as per her date of birth, she is Saggitarius.

Road to Mahira Sharma Career

When it comes to her career, she started as a Model. Mahira made her debut in television serial Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan for sab tv in 2016. However, Ms. Sharma left the show in 2017 due to dissatisfaction with the character Shilpi. But she got immense success due to her acting. Later on, She appeared in other popular TV shows such as Kundali Bhagya, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. In addition to that, she also appeared in Naagin 3, produced by Ekta Kapoor. To the reader’s knowledge, Mahira Sharma also made comedy videos on Tik Tok and has more than 3.5 million fans following on the platform.

Besides working in TV serials, she also appeared in many Punjabi songs such as Lehenga by Jass Manak, Supna, Jaane Kyun, Gal Karke, and Love you Oye. And recently, she appeared in Rang Lageya along with Paras Chhabra. All her videos got millions of views, and her charming and attractive personality took millions of hearts, especially “Boys.” Ms. Sharma appeared in serials and songs. She also judged a show named MTV Date to Remember. And the time came when she got the opportunity to enter the famous reality show Big Boss 13.

Peep into her personal life

As fans of any celebrity, we want to know about the things related to their personal life as much as we can, right from their favorite food, favorite place, relationships, etc. Moreover, we also want to know about what is happening in their lives, when they are going on vacation, etc. But how do we get this information? Nowadays, it is quite easy to get. Either the star himself posts about it on Instagram, Facebook, or any other social media platform. Also, various verified Instagram pages, such as Voompla, filmygyan, etc., provide the information. They keep an eye on and track the celebrity’s life. So, without any delay, let’s further find out some stuff about Mahira Sharma.

To the reader’s knowledge, Mahira Sharma is mad for ice creams and chocolates like every other girl. And also, Mahira is a great food lover. Moreover, when it is about her hobbies or what she likes to do in her free time? Mahira loves to watch movies and listen to music. She is also quite active on social media platforms like Instagram and has more than 500k followers on it.

Controversies Followed Mahira Sharma after Big Boss 13

Rumors are a huge part of a celebrity’s life. They may or may not be true; that’s why we called them rumors. We all are well aware that she was a participant in Big Boss 13, hosted by one and only The Salman Khan. Moreover, as per our research, season thirteen was the most viewed season of Big Boss. And there is no point of doubt about Mahira Sharma. She indeed played very well and reached the finale week. But unfortunately, She was expelled two days before or on the 137th day of Big Boss.

People who watched that season must be aware of Mahira and Paras Chhabra. They both are very popular as “Pahira” in the Big Boss house. Their chemistry was fascinating in “Big Boss. And the audience also loved them. Not only are they together in Big Boss, but also they both are caught together several times after the show. And people were talking as if they were both dating. But your heart will weep to know that they are not. Paras cleared that rumor in an interview that they are only good friends.

Moreover, he also said he wants to marry Ms. Sharma and wants their relationship to grow strong and in a natural way. He also bought a house in Ms. Sharma’s building so that he could spend more time with her. How romantic isn’t it? Paras lives with his mother; therefore, his mother and Mahira also come closer. Moreover, they also go shopping together quite frequently.

Some Unknown facts about Ms. Sharma

How hard a fan can try to know about their favorite celebrity. Still, there are several facts that remain hidden. Thus, as a torchbearer, we share some unknown facts about Mahira Sharma.

Ms. Sharma’s friends and relatives called her Mau and Mahi out of love.

And when it comes to her height, she has a normal height of 5’4.

Mahira’s hobbies are dancing, listening to music, and traveling.

Moreover, she also got two tattoos on her body like several other celebrities. She got one on her right forearm and the second on her left hand.

Ms. Sharma has a real temperamental issue. Once, she broke a table in anger.

As per our research, The Salman khan also revealed during Big Boss 13 that she has a serious anger issue and ends up throwing stuff.

Moreover, Mahira got ninety thousand rupees/ week in Big Boss. And she charges five to six lakh per advertising post on Instagram.

Mahira is well acquainted with three different languages. These are Urdu, English, and Hindi.

Ms. Sharma also got an opportunity to play a role in a Punjabi movie along with her rumored boyfriend, Paras Chhabra. But due to the pandemic, shooting for the movie is put on hold for a while.

To the reader’s knowledge, Ms. Sharma rejected the offer to play a role in Naagin 4. As she got the negative role instead of the positive.

Mahira modifies her nickname “Maahi” tattoo. She got a tattoo of an eye on its place as Paras Chhabra does.

She is the brand ambassador of multiple brands.

Mahira Sharma’s Net Worth

You must be wondering how rich Mahira is? She got her name, fame, money, and everything at such an early age. So, it is completely natural that she has a lot of money in her pocket. But the question is how much? How much did she charge per song? What is her net worth?

Thus, to the reader’s knowledge, Mahira Sharma has a net worth of 22 crores or 3 million dollars as of 2022. And her monthly income is over 12 lakh. She is on the list of one of the topmost rising stars of the television industry. She established herself as a starring actress of her own.

And when it’s about her major earning source. Majorly she earned from television serials, music videos, and shows. She charges sixty thousand rupees per episode. Moreover, her side income includes different brands and sponsorships. By seeing her huge success in the industry, you can get an idea that she is going to be a top-notch actress. As a result, her income is increasing every year.

Cars and House owned by Mahira.

To begin with, Mahira Sharma is fond of luxurious cars. And she is the owner of one of the most luxurious and amazing cars worth ninety-six lakh. Surprised!! At such an early age, when most people struggle in their careers, She has a BMW X6.

And when it’s about living. She resides in a beautiful apartment in the posh area of Mumbai. Mahira lives with her family. And without a doubt, she is living a luxurious life like most people dream of.

Mahira Sharma Wiki:-

Mahira Sharma Wiki and Biography Real Name Mahira Sharma Nickname Maahi and Mau Profession Model, Influencer, and Actress Age 24 as in 2022 Date of Birth November 25th, 1997 Birthplace Jammu and Kashmir Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Religion Hinduism Caste Brahmin Famous for Big Boss 13, Punjabi songs such as lehenga, Love you oye, Nikk’s Relation, rang lageya, and serial like Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Partner trouble ho gayi double and many more.

Height, Weight and Body Measurements Height in Centimeters 163 cm Height in meters 1.63 m Height in Inches 5 feet 4 inches Weight in Kilograms 52 kg Weight in Pounds 121 lbs Body Measurements Bra Size 34 Waist Size 26 Hip Size 36 Eye Color Light Gray Hair Color Black

Family and Relatives Father Information not available Mother Sanya Sharma Brother Akash Sharma Sister None

Affairs, Boyfriends, and Marital Status Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend NA Husband/ Spouse NA Son NA Daughter NA

Education and School, College Educational Qualification Graduated School Convent School College/ University University of Mumbai

Favorite Things and Like & Dislike Favorite Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh Favorite Actress Kareena Kapoor Favorite Color Gray, Black Favorite Food Pizza, Vada Pav Favorite Singer Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar Favorite Sports Cricket Hobbies Traveling, Dancing, and Listening to Music Favorite Place Prague, Paris

Money Factor Net Worth $3 million or 22 crore Salary 01-50 lakh per month

Contact Address House Address Mumbai, Maharashtra Phone Number Not Known Email Id Not Known Website Not Known

Social Media Instagram @officialmahirasharma Facebook officialmahirasharma Twitter NA Wikipedia NA IMDb IMDb.com Youtube Channel YouTube.com Twitch NA

Final words: Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma indeed is a beautiful, cute actress and model at such an early age. She is living the luxurious life like almost every girl dreams of. She is a rising star and will leave a mark in the Bollywood industry.

