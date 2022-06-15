Thomas Guest aka Ruby Guest Net Worth, Bio, Quick Facts and More!

About Thomas Guest aka Ruby Guest

Thomas Guest is most popular as the little girl of entertainer Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis is a Brilliant Globe Grant-winning entertainer, BAFTA Grant-winning essayist, and author, most popular for her parts in The Vendors and Genuine Untruths. Lee Curtis, the most youthful child, uncovered in July 2021 that Thomas was transgender. Thomas is an actor now an actress and toy distributor by profession. “Our child turned into our ruby little girl,” Curtis said in a meeting. Subsequent to moving, Thomas Guest’s name changed to Ruby.

He said that when he saw Robbie carry on with his life, it assisted him with relinquishing the old thought that his life was cut in stone. All things considered, he presently understands that his life is a steady change. Here we are going to shed light on various topics like; Thomas Guest wiki, continue, age, level, weight, companion, total assets, family, job, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Thomas Guest Brief Info

How old is Thomas Guest? He was brought into the world on the 15 1996. In 2021, he will be 24 years of age. He was brought into the world in St. Nick Monica, USA. He is an American resident. His mom is Jamie Lee Curtis; his dad is Christopher Guest. She has a sister, Annie Guest.

Body Measurements of Thomas Guest

How enormous is Thomas Guest? 5 feet or 1.65 m or 165 cm high. It weighs around 55 kg or 121 pounds. She has delightful dull earthy colored eyes and light hair. Size 34-28-40 inches. She is wearing a size 34 DD bra.

Love Life Info

Well, we don’t know much about Thomas aka Ruby Guest’s love life yet. However, we know that Thomas Guest isn’t hitched at this point. They’re locked in at this point. In a meeting in July 2021, his mom, Lee Curtis, uncovered that his child, Ruby, had gone from a man to a lady. As a matter of fact, Thomas ‘accomplice is obscure and is supposed to get hitched one year from now.

Net Worth Info – Thomas aka Ruby Guest

Thomas Guest’s total assets: Thomas Guest, a girl of Lee Curtis, a toy distributor. Not much data is at present accessible about his job and profession. His confidential life, sexuality, and professional life stayed private. Jamie Lee is the girl of Curtis. He has an acting profession that has brought him riches, and he will amass more than $ 50 million in total assets by 2021.

Quick Facts

Real Name Thomas Guest Nick Name Thomas Famous As Daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis Age 24 Birthday 15 March 1996 Birthplace USA Zodiac Sign Aquarius Ethnicity Mixed Nationality American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height approx. 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight approx. 53 Kg Body Measurements approx. 34 28 40 inches Bra Cup Size 34 DD Shoe Size 5.5 (US) Eye Color Dark Brown Boyfriend/Dating Single Spouse Engaged Children No Net Worth $50 million Source of Income Celebrity Child Favourite Color Orange Favourite Food Italian Cuisine

For what reason is Thomas Guest well known?

He is most popular as the child of American entertainer and author Jamie Lee Curtis. He got a few awards, including a BAFTA grant, two Brilliant Globe awards, and a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Distinction in 1998.

Other Fun Facts

His maternal grandparents were Janet Lee (maternal grandparents) and Tony Curtis.

Fatherly grandparents Jean Pauline Hendy and Noble Hadden – fourth guest.

Annie, her sister, functions as a dance instructor.

Thomas Guest is the niece of Kelly Curtis and Nicholas Guest.

Moreover, she is Not dynamic via web-based entertainment stages.

More about Jamie Lee Curtis

Well, let us talk about mother of Thomas Guest (Now Ruby) Jamie Lee now. She is a tremendous actress that has her fan following all across the globe! Jamie Lee Curtis had her birthday on February 12, 1967. Lee’s place of birth is in Atlanta, Georgia.

Curtis starred in several films during her career, but her most famous role is probably the 1993 film The Avengers. He also appeared in Pulp Fiction (1994), Halloween (1978), and many more flicks. Moreover, She has also been involved in various humanitarian activities. In 2005, she founded her own Foundation to help young people with mental illness.

Her Social Work Details and Achievements

Jamie Lee Curtis was a strong supporter of mental health and AIDS education. In 2006, he founded the Jamie Lee Curtis Foundation to help young people with mental illness. She was also a frequent/regular contributor to the AIDS Medical Foundation. His work helped change the consciousness of two groups of people.

Jamie Lee Curtis Foundation

Well, it is a totally non-profit organization founded in 2006 to help young people with mental illness. The Foundation is committed to providing services and resources to individuals and families with mental illness and to promoting awareness and understanding of the disease.

In addition, to support, the Foundation wants to promote positive change for people with mental illness. They have been working to establish an information center for people with mental illness that provides information: and support to individuals and their families. Also, the Foundation offers educational opportunities to mentally ill children.

She is an influential and popular person on the planet when it comes to AIDS. The NGO was established in around 2005 to support young people with mental illness. Curtis is a frequent member of the AIDS Health Foundation and has helped raise awareness of the disease. In her work, she has helped change people’s perception of AIDS. Moreover, she was also a prominent advocate for the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Conclusion

We hope that now you know ample about Thomas Guest who is now known as Ruby Guest after she underwent an operation. Furthermore, We hope the entire guest family the very best for the future! Stick around to know more content about similar topics!