12 Things To Avoid When Using A Flow Chart Maker

There are many different types of flow chart makers available on the internet, however, not all of them will be a suitable choice for your needs. If you’re looking to make a professional-looking flowchart, here are 12 things that I recommend you avoid when working with a free flow chart maker:

1) Don’t limit yourself to a small flow chart creator

Most free flow chart makers are limited in terms of the size of the document that you can create. This can be a real pain if you’re trying to create a complex flowchart with a lot of different steps. Before you sign up with any free flow chart makers, you must understand the limits of their services.

2) Don’t use basic shapes on your online flow chart maker

Free flow chart makers have a place in this world, however, if you want to make high-quality diagrams then you need to be prepared to invest some money into your creation. Most free flow chart makers restrict users to a small number of basic shapes. While this is fine for simple charts, it’s not ideal if you need to make more complex diagrams with lots of steps and details.

3) Don’t rely on text boxes on your free flow chart maker

Free flow chart makers are unable to create custom shapes, so you must get used to using the shape tools (which will only allow you to use basic shapes). This means that if you want to include any text in your diagrams then it needs to be done using the ‘text box’ tool, and this can often be quite fiddly.

Venngage

4) Don’t use confusing themes for a flow chart template

Most free flow chart makers have a default set of themes that cover a wide range of topics. Unfortunately, these aren’t always the best choice for your particular needs. You must experiment with the different themes to work out which one is most suitable.

5) Don’t use an ‘all-in-one’ diagram

It might look appealing to have everything included in a single chart, however, this often leads to messy diagrams where all the different elements are fighting for attention. When using a free flow chart maker, it’s best to create multiple diagrams which can then be linked together. You may create multiple diagrams with Venngage’s diagram maker.

6) Don’t use too many colors

Too many colors can often make diagrams difficult to read. It’s important to use a limited number of colors in your flow charts and to use a consistent scheme throughout your document. It’s also important that you use colors that are suitable for your topic, so avoid bright colors which might be distracting.

7) Don’t get too creative

It can be easy to get carried away when using free flow chart makers, however, you must keep your diagrams simple and easy to read. Try to experiment with different layouts to find the most effective way to present your information.

8) Don’t use too many fonts

Just like with colors, it’s important to use a limited number of fonts in your flowcharts. This will help to keep your documents looking professional and consistent. Again, you must choose fonts that are suitable for your topic.

9) Don’t use text fonts that are too small

If you’re going to be including a lot of text in your diagrams, then you must use a font size that is large enough to be easily read. This will help to avoid any confusion and make it easier for your viewers to understand your message.

10) Don’t use too many flowchart symbols

While free flow chart makers are great for creating simple, step-by-step diagrams, there is a limit to how much you can include in your document. If your flowchart has too many different elements, then it can become confusing and difficult to follow. Keep things simple by trying to reduce the number of different shapes.

Venngage

11) Don’t use too many lines

While a flow chart probably isn’t the best place to use a lot of different colors, your diagrams must look the part and avoid the ‘cluttered’ look which is often associated with lots of different lines. Try to limit yourself to no more than ten to fifteen lines in any given diagram.

12) Don’t overcomplicate things

You must properly use free flow chart makers, so it’s best to avoid using too many complicated features. The more advanced features which are included in some diagrams can often be confusing and make it difficult for viewers to understand the information which is being presented. Stick to the basics to produce clear and concise diagrams.

Takeaway

These problems with free flow chart makers can often occur when you’re in a hurry and don’t take the time to experiment with different features and layouts. If you stick with simple diagrams and limit yourself to one or two colors, simple fonts, and only a few shapes then it’s possible to create some really good-looking diagrams which also keep your viewers engaged.

As you can see, there are a few things to avoid when using free flow chart makers if you want to produce professional-looking diagrams. By following these simple tips, you’ll be able to avoid common problems and create diagrams that are easy to understand and well-presented.